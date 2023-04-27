How to defeat Bronya in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is the latest turn-based action-role-playing game from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. This title was released on April 25 and contains characters from the Honkai Impact series of mobile games. It follows the adventures of an amnesiac protagonist as they and their team fight off waves of enemies, making some friends in the process.

One of the several entities gamers will go up against in this title is Bronya, the commander of the Silvermane Guards and heir to Belobog’s Supreme Guardian, Cocolia. The battle will begin midway through the campaign of Jarilo-VI, which is when players will be ambushed by this boss and her forces. Read on to learn more about the fight and how to easily beat her.

Note: Spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow; reader discretion is advised.

How to beat Bronya easily in Honkai Star Rail

The heir to Belobog’s Supreme Guardian, Bronya, can be a formidable opponent for an under-prepared player. Fortunately, with some tips, one should have no problem defeating her:

1) This particular boss fight in Honkai Star Rail takes place in two phases. The first one will have your team facing three Silvermane Soldiers. Deal with them quickly, making sure to exploit their Weakness breaks and dish out massive damage using AoE (area of effect) attacks.

2) Silvermane Soldiers can apply Bleed to your units, making you lose HP over time. If that happens, make haste.

3) Clear out the first wave to trigger a cutscene, after which Bronya appears. This boss will be accompanied by two additional soldiers. Make sure to go after them first to have an easier time focusing on Bronya later.

4) Exploit the soldiers' weaknesses and finish them off. Now, go after Bronya. Keep in mind that she can call in additional reinforcements whenever her soldiers are down.

5) Since Bronya has no weaknesses, employing a pure-DPS approach is recommended. Using the protagonist’s attacks on her after casting an ultimate ability can cause her to lose her Weakness immunity, making her vulnerable to Fire and Physical attacks.

6) Bronya can deal high single-target damage, so make sure to bring along March 7th to cast a defensive shield using her unique skill. Additionally, this character's ultimate ability is a great way to freeze Bronya and her minions to buy some extra turns.

7) The general strategy to use against this boss is to whittle down her Break bar until she is rendered immobile and then spam powerful attacks to chip off her HP. One thing to remember, however, is that Bronya can follow up her usual single attack with an extra action, dealing consecutive damage.

8) Bronya will not go down without a fight and can revert to having no Weaknesses once she recovers her Break bar. Follow the same strategy as before to inflict Weaknesses on her.

The fight will conclude when her HP drops to 1%, after which a short cutscene will follow.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail



May the stars be with you on this journey. We are grateful for your support in this boundless voyage with Honkai: Star Rail.

Thanks to you, we have achieved fantastic results in topping the charts of many countries and regions.



Bronya is also a recruitable five-star unit in Honkai Star Rail, obtainable from the Stellar Warp banner featuring other permanent characters. She is a playable Wind-based entity.

