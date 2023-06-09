Honkai Star Rail Imbibitor Lunae leaks: Gameplay, abilities, and expected release date

With the latest update in Honkai Star Rail, players got hold of recent events and characters in the game. Alongside the surprise appearance of Screwllum in Herta's Space Station, multiple new sources of Stellar Jades are currently available. However, with the latest update being live for a few days, the community is already excited about some upcoming content in future versions.

One such piece of content comes in the form of a somewhat familiar face. The Imbibitor Lunae, also known as Dan Heng to many, seems to have faced an upgrade from his human form. With modifications in his abilities, element, and Paths, HoYoverse might be taking a Honkai Impact 3rd route, releasing multiple variants of the same character.

The following article will list everything players need to know regarding the newest leaked version of Dan Heng, his possible release dates, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt. Most information here can also be considered massive story spoilers.

What are Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae's elements, Path, and rarity in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, players can expect his element and Path to alter with Dan Hang's massive physical change. Based on the reputed leaks, the Imbibitor Lunae Dan Heng seems to be wielding the Imaginary element while being associated with the Destruction Path.

HSR LEAKS



dan heng and blade's fighting cutscene

Hence, his role will remain a DPS in the team, with the rarity being a 5-star unit in the game. While specific lore claims Dan Heng's origin to be of the Vidyadhara (dragon race/Bailu), the video above showcases his transformation after fighting with Blade.

Imbibitor Lunae's leaked gameplay and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Imbibitor Lunae's skills consist of burst damage and unique stacks mainly tied to his skill. According to user @ThorisIlian, 5-star Dan Heng will have multiple basic attacks, skills, and an ultimate. The tweet post below should provide enough information on Imbibitor Lunae's skills.

[1.2 LEAK]

Trial Character Kit - Imbibitor Lunae

Added skill icons

Thanks to Yarik for the Skill Icons. [1.2 LEAK]Trial Character Kit - Imbibitor LunaeAdded skill iconsThanks to Yarik for the Skill Icons. https://t.co/G23rqnuHYS

He also seems to have two unique animations, one for his enhanced basic attack through skill and another for his ultimate ability. Sadly, no footage of his ultimate has been leaked yet. A viral tweet for @dimbreath has been provided below, showcasing the new Dan Heng gameplay.

Most of Dan Heng's skills will rely on a particular stack called "Reverse Scale," allowing players to accumulate skill points by consuming the stacks instead.

[1.2 LEAK] REPOST

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Signature Lightcone

"Light Brighter than the Sun"

Forgot the effect name [1.2 LEAK] REPOSTDan Heng Imbibitor Lunae Signature Lightcone"Light Brighter than the Sun"Forgot the effect name https://t.co/DKNshIegzJ

Lastly, another leak showcases Imbibitor Lunae's signature Light Cone, Light Brighter than the Sun.

What is the release date for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae in Honkai Star Rail?

Players can expect Imbibitor Lunae to appear as a playable character in Honkai Star Rail 1.3.

❅✦WorldRail✦❅ @WorldRa1l



1.2 ☛ Kafka, Blade + Luka



1.3 ☛ Danheng Lunae, FuXuan



1.4 ☛ Topaz, Jinglu



~Vía Capi (Stc)



#HonkaiStarRail #崩壊スターレイル (❅) RoadMap de banners1.2 ☛ Kafka, Blade + Luka1.3 ☛ Danheng Lunae, FuXuan1.4 ☛ Topaz, Jinglu~Vía Capi (Stc) (❅) RoadMap de banners1.2 ☛ Kafka, Blade + Luka1.3 ☛ Danheng Lunae, FuXuan 1.4 ☛ Topaz, Jinglu~Vía Capi (Stc) #HonkaiStarRail #崩壊スターレイル https://t.co/zb3sa9hfF1

Based on the ongoing banner schedules, the expected release date of the update should be August 29, 2023. However, the release phase of Dan Heng is unknown.

