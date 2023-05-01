Does Honkai Star Rail pity reset after getting a 5-star?

Honkai Star Rail is a brand new turn-based role-playing game from the developers of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. The title features many similarities to its older sibling, including UI elements, progression, and the gacha system. The summoning system of Honkai Star Rail is divided into both Light Cone and character banners that carry their own respective guarantee or “pity” for the featured limited-time item.

The game can be hard to grasp owing to the complex nature of its banners, and many players may be confused about its exact mechanisms - including the nature of the pity system.

Pity will reset when players pull any 5-star in Honkai Star Rail

The pity counter of a banner will reset any time players summon a 5-star character or Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, irrespective of the unit or Light Cone drawn.

However, the “true pity” is a little more complicated to decipher, resetting only if players draw the featured character or Light Cone from the Limited banners. If players run out of luck and lose the virtual coin toss that rewards them with the featured unit, the 5-star pity will be reset regardless, but with a catch - the next 5-star drawn from that same banner is guaranteed to be the featured unit.

Therefore, players are guaranteed a limited 5-star unit every 80 or 70 pulls, depending on the banner summoned on.

How do banners work in Honkai Star Rail?

There are four banners available to summon on when players start a fresh account in the game:

Character Event Warp : This banner features a limited-time character. The aforementioned character will only be available via this banner. Has a pity of 90 pulls with a soft pity of about 75. Uses Star Rail Special Passes. Additionally, also features three other boosted 4-star units.

: This banner features a limited-time character. The aforementioned character will only be available via this banner. Has a pity of 90 pulls with a soft pity of about 75. Uses Star Rail Special Passes. Additionally, also features three other boosted 4-star units. Light Cone Event Warp : This banner features a limited-time Light Cone. The Light Cone in question is only obtainable via this banner. Has a pity of 80 pulls with a soft pity of around 70. It also uses Star Rail Special Passes and features three 4-star light Cones at a boosted rate.

: This banner features a limited-time Light Cone. The Light Cone in question is only obtainable via this banner. Has a pity of 80 pulls with a soft pity of around 70. It also uses Star Rail Special Passes and features three 4-star light Cones at a boosted rate. Stellar Warp or Regular Warp : The standard banner of the game, much akin to Genshin Impact. Features permanent units and Light Cones together and can summon either of the two on pity. The first 300 pulls on this banner will unlock an option to redeem a 5-star character of choice from a select pool of heroes. Uses Star Rail Passes and has a pity of 80, with a soft pity of 75.

: The standard banner of the game, much akin to Genshin Impact. Features permanent units and Light Cones together and can summon either of the two on pity. The first 300 pulls on this banner will unlock an option to redeem a 5-star character of choice from a select pool of heroes. Uses Star Rail Passes and has a pity of 80, with a soft pity of 75. Departure Warp: This beginner summon costs 8 Star Rail passes for a 10x summon. A total of 50 pulls are available to perform on this banner, with the 50th pull guaranteeing a 5-star character. It disappears as soon as the 50th pull is completed.

All banners can be summoned on using Stellar Jades to exchange for pull currency. The banners carry their own separate pity and boosted units.

