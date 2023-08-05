Honkai Star Rail 1.2: Kafka's signature Light Cone and 4-stars in the banner

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banner phase will roll out on August 9, 2023, featuring Kafka as the playable character. Her signature Light Cone will be dispatched at the Brilliant Fixation Warp, alongside three rate-up 4-stars. In a recent tweet, HoYoverse shared a preview detailing each of the Light Cones that will be available in the second phase of version 1.2.

This article explores everything we know about the upcoming Brilliant Fixation Warp, including Kafka’s signature Light Cone and the 4-stars in the banner.

Disclaimer: Gear stats mentioned are based on official in-game data.

Kafka’s signature Light Cone and other 4-stars in the upcoming Brilliant Fixation event of Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Kafka’s signature Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need, is definitely the highlight of the upcoming Brilliant Fixation event of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. The passive increases her DMG by 24% and SPD by 4.8% after she unleashes an attack. It also has a 100% chance of inflicting Erode on targets not afflicted by the effect.

Erode will be registered as Shocked, which triggers the Lightning DoT at the start of each turn, scaling Kafka’s ATK.

That said, Kafka’s signature option will be available at a boosted drop rate in the next Brilliant Fixation along with the featured 4-star Light Cones listed below:

The Birth of the Shelf (The Erudition): Increases the wearer’s follow-up ATK damage by 24%. It gets boosted by an additional 24% if the wearer is below or equal to 50% HP.

(The Nihility): When the wearer hits an enemy that is not Ensnared, there is a 60% chance to apply the effect to the target. It will reduce their DEF by 12% for one turn.

(The Nihility): When the wearer hits an enemy that is not Ensnared, there is a 60% chance to apply the effect to the target. It will reduce their DEF by 12% for one turn. Eyes of the Prey (The Nihility): Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 20% and their applied DoT by 24%.

The official Honkai Star Rail preview also outlines the upgrade materials for every Light Cone featured in the next Brilliant Fixation warp.

Patience Is All You Need : Thief’s Instinct and Obsidian of Dread.

The Birth of the Shelf: Ancient Part and Key of Inspiration.

Resolution Shine As Pearls of Sweat: Arifex's Module and Obsidian of Dread.

Eyes of the Prey: Ancient Part and Obsidian of Dread.

Kafka is a highly anticipated Lightning DPS in Honkai Star Rail who will likely shift the game meta with her unique DoT-based playstyle. Those curious to summon her can track her exact release by clicking on this link.