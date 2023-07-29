Honkai Star Rail Kafka material guide: Ascension, best build, and more

Honkai Star Rail 1.2's second banner is right around the corner, and it will finally feature Kafka as a playable character. The Stellaron Hunter has appeared in the game on multiple occasions, charming fans with her intriguing personality and charisma. She is expected to be a unique Lightning DPS that unleashes devastating DoT damage thanks to her Nihility Path.

With over ten days remaining for her banner to arrive, fans might want to pre-farm resources to build her as early as possible. Hence, this article lists all the level-up and trace materials required to completely ascend Kafka.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

What are the Ascension materials for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail?

Pre-farm Kafka's material to max ascend her (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to other characters in Honkai Star Rail, Kafka will require maximum ascension to unleash her true potential. The list below contains everything you need to farm to get her to level 80:

300,000 Credits

5x Thief's Instinct

15x Usurper's Scheme

15x Conqueror's Will

65x Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff

Collect the Thief's Instinct, Usurper's Scheme, and Conqueror's Will by defeating Void Ranger enemies throughout the map. Alternate sources include the Simulated Universe and the Omni-Synthesizer.

Defeat the Disciples of Sanctus Medicus enemy in the Shape of Doom Stagnant Shadow (Image via HoYoverse)

For the Shape Shifter’s Lightning Staff, farm the Shape of Doom Stagnant located in Xianzhou Luofu’s Stargazer Navalia region.

Here is a list containing the resources required to max out all of Kafka's traces:

Three million Credits

18x Obsidian of Dread

69x Obsidian of Desolation

139x Obsidian of Obsession

41x Thief's Instinct

56x Usurper's Scheme

58x Conqueror's Will

12x Regret of Infinite Ochema

8x Tracks of Destiny

Defeat Phantylia to obtain Regret of Infinite Ochema (Image via HoYoverse)

You can farm the Obsidian pieces from Bud of Nihility Crimson Calyx, which is accessible from the Traveler’s Log. As for the Regret of Infinite Ochema, it is dropped by the new Phantylia at the Divine Seed Echo of War.

Finally, the Tracks of Destination is obtainable through the Simulated Universe, Nameless Honor, level rewards, and event bonuses.

How to best build Kafka in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing the official Kafka artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka will bring a unique gameplay element to Honkai Star Rail, which will likely shift its meta going forward. She is a unique Lightning DPS that uses DoT as her primary source of damage. Hence, you should consider building her with a healthy balance of CRIT stats and Effect Hit Rate.

Moreover, break DoT scales on her Break Effect attribute, as this will open up a lot of Relic choices for the Stellaron Hunter. Since this game does not have a Lightning set that includes all the specified stats as of version 1.2, you can use the available four-piece Band of Sizzling Thunder. This item increases Lightning DMG by 10% and the wearer’s ATK by 20% after using their Skill.

Inert Salsotto is the Planar Ornament for Kafka In Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Regarding Kafka’s Planar Ornament, use Inert Salsotto as it provides an 8% CRIT Rate. It also increases follow-up attack DMG by 15% when the wearer reaches a 50% CRIT Rate. You can obtain the gear piece from Simulated Universe World 6.

Kafka’s signature Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need, is certainly her best option in Honkai Star Rail. This passive helps her deal more DMG to enemies afflicted with DoT.

Use the Fermata Light Cone for an F2P Kafka build (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also pick up Fermata from the Forgotten Halls shop for an F2P Kafka build. The 4-star Light Cone increases her Break Effect and DMG to enemies afflicted with Shock or Wind Shear effects.