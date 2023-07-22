Best teams for Simulated Universe World 7 in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

The latest Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update features an array of fresh content, including character banners, explorative regions, exclusive events, and more. Among them, Simulated Universe World 7 has created quite a buzz in the community as it rewards two new Planar Ornaments. The gear sets can be used across multiple characters to push their potential to the limit. However, you must defeat a powerful lineup of elite enemies to successfully claim them from the Immersion Devices.

Hence, a proper setup is necessary to tackle the overwhelming encounters in the new simulation. This article will analyze all the enemies and their weaknesses to list the best teams to use in Simulated Universe World 7.

List of Simulated Universe World 7 enemies in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Every enemy and their weaknesses from Simulated Universe World 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

To determine the best teams for Simulated Universe World 7, it is important to analyze all the enemies in the domain. The particular stage has the highest number of elite encounters, listed below, along with their weaknesses for the reader’s convenience:

Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Shape Shifter - Ice, Wind, and Imaginary

- Ice, Wind, and Imaginary Aurumaton Gatekeeper - Lightning, Wind, and Quantum

- Lightning, Wind, and Quantum Silvermane Lieutenant - Physical, Ice, and Quantum

- Physical, Ice, and Quantum Stormbringer - Fire, Ice, and Imaginary

- Fire, Ice, and Imaginary Blaze Out of Space - Physical, Ice, and Quantum

- Physical, Ice, and Quantum Abundance Sprite: Malefic Ape - Fire, Ice, and Wind

- Fire, Ice, and Wind The Ascended- Physical, Ice, and Lightning

The Abundant Ebon Deer is the final boss in the aforementioned Honkai Star Rail simulation, and it shares weaknesses with Fire, Ice, and Quantum elements.

Best teams for Honkai Star Rail Simulated Universe World 7 in version 1.2

1. Yanqing + Silver Wolf + Clara + Luocha

Image featuring Yanqing team for Simulated Universe World 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Yanqing treads on the Hunt Path to be a dedicated single-target DPS in Honkai Star Rail. He is a top contender for the best teams in Simulated Universe World 7 since most enemies, including the final boss, are weak against Ice.

While Silver Wolf can reduce opponents' DEF, Clara will act as a tank in the setup, allowing Yanqing to maintain his Yanqing Soulsteel Sync. The latter can also unleash AoE damage to quickly debilitate grouped enemies.

Finally, Luocha will keep the entire team alive with his excellent healing application.

2. Seele + Gepard + Asta + Bailu

Another best team for Simulated Universe World 7 with Seele as main DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is another great DPS to create the best team for Simulated Universe World 7, as several enemies in the stage possess Quantum toughness. Her massive single-target DMG will assist you in easily completing the Elite encounters.

However, Selee will be assisted by Gepard to break down Ice shields and provide shields to the former, protecting her from incoming attacks. In addition, Asta can also bust down opponents’ toughness and provide valuable buffs to Seele, increasing her combat efficiency.

As always, healers are essential to sustain the battle, and Bailu is a perfect candidate for the job.

3. Qingque + March 7th + Asta + Natasha

Image showing the best F2P team for Simulated Universe World 7 (Image via HoYoverse)

For the F2P team, you can use Qingque as a primary AoE DPS alongside Asta to use her ATK and SPD buffs. The former is an excellent 4-star character, dispatched for free from the Forgotten Halls.

While March 7th’s shields can protect allies in grave situations, her Ultimate and follow-up attacks can break down the pesky Ice shields of the elites.

Lastly, Natasha is the only accessible healer for accessible setups as of Honkai Star Rail 1.2.