Best free-to-play team for Simulated Universe: World 7 in Honkai Star Rail

With the release of Honkai Star Rail version 1.2, Trailblazers now have access to the newly opened Simulated Universe: World 7. The freshly opened world features many challenging enemies and bosses to defeat. While most players will be able to complete it efficiently with the limited-time characters in their arsenal, some free-to-play players might need help to clear this activity due to their lack of character choices.

For those Trailblazers, this article provides the best free-to-play team for Honkai Star Rail's Simulated Universe: World 7.

Best free-to-play team for Honkai Star Rail's freshly opened Simulated Universe: World 7

Trailblazer (Preservation) + Qingque + Tingyun + Natasha

This team featuring the Trailblazer, Qingque, Tingyun, and Natasha is an excellent one with colossal damage output and good overall survivability. This team and its characters are selected based on the enemy weakness types and how they synergize with one another.

Trailblazer of Preservation Path in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

In the team, Trailblazer of Preservation Path serves the primary tank role, which provides shields, tanking damage by themselves for their allies and breaking the enemy’s shields.

Trailblazers' skill is a defensive ability that increases their damage reduction and taunts all enemies for a turn. Their Ultimate deals Fire damage to all enemies on the battlefield, automatically enhancing their next basic attack without costing them Magma Will. Trailblazer’s passive talent shields all allies whenever they use their basic attack, skill, or ultimate, and it lasts for two turns.

Qingque is a good DPS character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Qingque serves the role of main DPS in the team and can quickly deal massive amounts of damage to her opposition. The primary source of her damage is her basic attack, which gets enhanced whenever she has four jade tiles of the same suit. The enhanced version of her basic attack deals Quantum damage to two enemies adjacent to each other, while her skill increases her damage until the end of her current turn and draws two jade tiles.

Qingque’s ultimate deals Quantum damage to all enemies on the battlefield and draws four jade tiles of the same suit, enhancing her next basic attack.

Tingyun is an exceptional buffer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Tingyun is an exceptional support character who buffs her allies on the battlefield. Her role in the team is to empower Qingque with her buffs to enable her to deal tremendous damage to adversaries.

Both of Tingyun’s skills are based on increasing her ally’s damage. Her skill grants one ally with Benediction to increase their ATK stat and deal Lightning damage once when they attack an enemy. Her ultimate regenerates 50 energy for the selected ally and increases their damage for two turns. Because of Tingyun’s ultimate, Qingque can use her ultimate more often as it is one of her primary sources of damage.

Natasha is an excellent healer in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Natasha is the healer in the team and is responsible for everyone’s HP. On the battlefield, she heals her allies and damages enemies’ shields.

Natasha’s skill restores a single ally immediately and at the start of a turn for two turns. Upon activating her ultimate, all of her allies get healed. Her outgoing healing increases whenever an ally’s health is 30 percent or lower.

Many F2P Trailblazers have a limited pool of characters to choose from. However, if they have Silver Wolf from Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 in their possession, they can use any character of their choice, as Silver Wolf can apply one weakness of an ally’s type to an enemy.