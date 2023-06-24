Best characters to use with Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail features many characters, and each excels in a particular category, and the game requires players to build a team using these characters. While some of these characters possess significant damage-dealing abilities and damage-tanking skills, those that excel in supporting their team provide the most value.

Tingyun is considered one of the best support characters due to her ability to synergize with DPS characters. Her damage output could be better as a support unit, but since she walks the Harmony path, she buffs her allies, causing trouble for her enemies.

In this article, we go over five characters you can pair with Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail.

Seele, Jing Yuan, and 3 other characters to pair with Tingyun in Honkai Star Rail

1) Seele

Seele is one of the best single-target damage dealers in Honkai Star Rail and can deal more damage to enemies when paired with Tingyun. While in a team with Tingyun, you can quickly clear any activities such as Forgotten Hall, Simulated Universe, and Calyx missions.

Since Tingyun buffs the ally's ATK stat and Seele's skill and ultimate scales on her ATK stat, Tingyun's ultimate regenerates 50 energy for a single ally. This allows Seele to use her ultimate ability more often and deal more damage.

Seele alone can defeat most of the elite enemies and bosses on the battlefield on her own; Tingyun can assist her in defeating enemies with ease.

2) Jing Yuan

Since his release, Jing Yuan has been dominating the top spot as an AoE Lightning DPS character. This general of the Xianzhou Luofu is a follower of the Erudition path. His basic attack is single-target, but his skill and ultimate is an AoE type attack.

With Tingyun's skill, which buffs an ally's ATK Stat, Jing Yuan can deal massive AoE Lightning damage to his enemies since he has one of the best kits as a DPS character.

3) Qingque

Wielding the Quantum element, Qingque is a character walking the Erudition Path. As such, she damages multiple enemies simultaneously. A fun character to play, her kit revolves around dealing AOE damage to all enemies and drawing jade tiles to do extra damage.

Qingque's can feel a bit lackluster in some of Honkai Star Rail's activities. When paired with Tingyun, she can improve Qingque's damage potential with Tingyun's skill, allowing her to buff the ally's ATK while her ultimate buffs the ally's attack damage.

4) Welt

Welt, the savior of planet Earth is a follower of the Nihility path and can deal Imaginary damage to his foes on the battlefield. Welt's skill and ultimate primarily hinder the enemy's attacks and SPD while inflicting imaginary damage on them. This makes him a great crowd controller.

His kit and ability to damage enemies make him a support and a DPS hybrid. Tingyun, while in a party with Welt, ups his damage-dealing potential thanks to his ultimate that buffs one of her ally's damage while hindering the enemy.

5) Himeko

The navigator of the Astral Express, Himeko, is an excellent DPS character who wields the Fire element and walks the Erudition path. Himeko is a main DPS character who can buff her damage output as the fight continues and make follow-up attacks.

Himeko's ability to damage enemies comes from her skill and ultimate, the latter being one of the best in the game. Since she wields the Fire as her element, she can deal effect damage to enemies, and her trace talent Magma lets her deal more damage to enemies afflicted with Burn.

With her skill, Tingyun can assist Himeko in dealing more damage with additional Lightning damage on the battlefield. This lets Himeko use her ultimate with Tingyun's to regenerate 50 energy for a single ally.

While more Honkai Star Rail characters could be paired with Tingyun, these five stand out the most for the reasons mentioned above.

Poll : 0 votes