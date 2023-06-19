As a seasoned member of the Astral Express crew, Himeko remains one of the most popular units in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 due to her refined character design and adventurous personality. She is associated with the Erudition Path, which grants her AoE abilities during combat and activates her signature follow-up attack after Weakness Break.

Despite being a 5-star Fire unit, her damage output is one of the lowest in the game. Hence, she is paired with characters like Asta and Silver Wolf to unleash her true potential.

What are the best characters to use with Himeko in Honkai Star Rail 1.1?

5) Jing Yuan

By treading on the Erudition Path, Jing Yuan joined the Honkai Star Rail’s Lightning roster before update 1.1. He is one of the most versatile units in the game, capable of taking down both single and multiple enemies, thanks to his powerful Lightning Lord persona, which appears as a separate turn on the battlefield.

While Himeko alone can inflict decent multi-target damage, she can be paired with Jing Yuan to create a coveted AoE team setup in the title. Together, they can combine combos to annihilate grouped enemies with their onslaughts.

Since the Lightning General is efficient at breaking the opponent’s shields, he can trigger Himeko’s passive, which launches a follow-up attack after Weakness Break. He can also mitigate the lack of single-target damage in her setup while fighting bosses and elite enemies.

4) Herta

With an underwhelming yet fun-to-play moveset, Herta is considered the weakling of Honkai Star Rail. Hence, she can only be paired with a handful of characters to bring out the best of her abilities.

Himeko is one of her niche partners in the game. They can combine their follow-up attack to create an intriguing auto-farming team that players can use to speed-run Calyxes.

Although the title offers an auto-combat system, their compatibility has become prominent in the community as it is more fun to watch.

3) Silver Wolf

As the latest entry in version 1.1, Silver Wolf has quickly climbed up the Honkai Star Rail tier list as one of the most versatile characters. She joined the Quantum element, treading on the Nihility Path, which allows her abilities to inflict numerous debuffs on her opponents.

Likewise, she can implant an ally’s element as a weakness on an enemy, rendering her useful to pair with any character in the title, including Himeko. Fans can use them together to dispatch a mono-Fire team, along with Asta and the Fire Trailblazers.

SilverWolf can also lower the enemy's defense, increasing the specified setup's overall damage output.

2) Asta

Asta is one of the best 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, possessing an array of buffing abilities. Using her Skill and Ultimate, she can increase allies’ ATK and SPD, respectively, while covering the spot for a sub-DPS in a team setup.

Moreover, her fourth ascension unlocks a particular trace that increases all allies' Fire DMG by 18%. Himeko can use the buff to dish out significant AoE damage on an opponent, while Asta will be the driver for the setup.

As mentioned previously, players can use them with Silver Wolf to create a mono-Fire team to eliminate multiple enemies.

1) Seele

Since Himeko specializes in multi-target damage application, her typical partner would be a character that can assist her in single-target situations. Ideally, players should use Seele for that position, given that she is currently Honkai Star Rail's best DPS.

A team comprising both of the units, along with a support and a healer, can take down any challenging content in the game, including Forgotten Halls, Simulated Universe, and more.

Even though Seele can single-handedly eliminate elite enemies from the battle, Himeko can greatly assist her in breaking down enemy shields.

