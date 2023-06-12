Is Welt Yang from Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact the same person?

Since the release of Honkail Star Rail, many players have been questioning whether Welt Yang from this game and Honkai Impact are the same people. Some characters from the latter made it into Honkai Star Rail, most of them being a counterpart of their Honkai Impact forms. However, Welt is the only exception.

Welt is an Imaginary-type character with Nihility as his Path. His Skill is a Bounce-type move that deals Imaginary damage to enemies, while his Ultimate is an AoE-type attack that inflicts imaginary damage on all enemies and Imprisons them for one turn.

Let's talk about Welt from Honkai Star Rail and how he is the same character from Honkai Impact.

Welt's splash art from Honkai Star Rail explained

First, let's start by looking at his splash art from Honkai Star Rail.

Welt's splash art in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

This splash art includes numerous references to Welt's past and calls out the people's names. The blue-haired man on his right, seen in the shattered glass, is Welt Joyce, the first Herrscher of Reason.

Meanwhile, the red-haired woman on the bottom left side of the shattered glass is Nikola Tesla, with the blue-haired woman behind her being Einstein. The blonde man behind Welt is named Void Archives.

They are all characters from Honkai Impact, making Welt Yang from Honkai Star Rail the same person.

Welt's lore from Honkai Impact

Now let's go over how Welt met them in Honkai Impact. The first detail to know is his name, Joachim Nokianvirtanen. His story began when he got the Herrscher Core from Joyce, the first Herrscher of Reason.

Welt Joyce wielding Star of Eden in Honkai Impact (Image via Honkai Impact)

Joyce lost his life in a fierce battle with Otto Apocalypse. In his last moments, he gave his Herrscher core to Joachim, passing his mission to him and his name Welt. After inheriting the name and his mother's last name, Yang, Joachim became Welt Yang, the second Herrscher of Reason.

This is how Welt came to wield the power we can see and use in Honkai Star Rail.

How Welt got to board the Astral Express From Honkai Star Rail

Welt in front of the Astral Express with the whole crew (Image via HoYoverse)

In an expedition with the Void Archives, the two infiltrate a spaceship. Welt found files on someone who appears to be Himeko but not the one they know. After that, both depart to discover Himeko's world and are found by the Astral Express, the same train from Honkai Star Rail.

This is how Welt boarded the Astral Express and protected the worlds we now see him do in Honkai Star Rail.

Welt's Light Cone shows him wielding the Star of Eden

Welt's Light Cone, In the Name of the World in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Now in Honkai Star Rail, we see Welt wields the Star of Eden, his cane, and can create tiny black holes. We also see his Light Cone's name being a clear description of the mission he got from Joyce, which marks the moment he received his name. So it is safe to assume Welt Yang from Honkai Star Rail and Honkai Impact is the same person.

