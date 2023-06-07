Top 5 characters to use with Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1

Silver Wolf has officially made her debut in the playable roster of Honkai Star Rail, and the mischievous hacker is a lethal fighter on the battlefield. While she might not be everyone's primary DPS option in different types of game modes, her kit revolves around debuffing enemies and making them vulnerable.

Before diving into all the details regarding the teams and characters to pair her up with, it is important to note that Silver Wolf is a limited character with a few downsides. While her abilities might be great in certain scenarios, she can feel limited with F2P Light Cones. Hence, it is important for everyone, especially F2P players, to proceed cautiously while pulling for her.

This article provides clearer ideas on which Honkai Star Rail characters to choose to bring out Silver Wolf's full potential in battle.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Sampo, Jing Yuan, and more characters that are strong with Silver Wolf in Honkai Star Rail 1.1

5) Sampo

Sampo in his ultimate animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Due to Sampo's ability to inflict massive DoT (damage over time) on enemies, he can be paired up perfectly with Silver Wolf's kit.

Silver Wolf's DEF-shredding ability can allow Sampo to deal increased DoT damage at the end of a turn. Additionally, her toughness-inflicting skill, Allow Changes, can add a weakness to any enemy against Sampo's Wind damage.

In turn, Sampo's DoT can deal even more damage with the stacked DEF-shred. The debuffing stack can include weakness against Wind damage and increased DoT damage for DEF reduction. It should be noted that Silver Wolf's ultimate, User Banner, is the primary source of reducing the enemy's DEF.

Even if Silver Wolf's skill doesn't choose Sampo's Wind damage as an implemented weakness on enemies, the reduced DEF will be enough to deal increased DoT damage to health bars.

4) Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Jing Yuan currently holds the most damage-dealing skills and talents out of any Erudition characters in the game. On the field, he can attack enemies in multiple patterns, including his basic attack, skill, ultimate, and follow-up. Each of these can hurt multiple enemies simultaneously, with increased stacks of follow-up meaning more damage to everyone on the field.

For a detailed explanation of Jing Yuan's abilities, readers are recommended to head to this link.

Due to his high-damage burst, Jing Yuan's attacks are great for wearing down an enemy's toughness bar in one fell swoop. Silver Wolf can also help him deal increased damage by reducing an enemy's DEF. From elites to bosses and even multiple trash mobs, Jing Yuan and Silver Wolf can be a deadly combination in any scenario.

3) Yanqing

Yanqing (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Yanqing's abilities mostly deal with crit rate and damage, allowing players to utilize him fully against bosses. Hence, your main reason to pair up Silver Wolf with Yanqing is to drain the toughness bar quickly on unmatched enemies, all while dealing damage to health. It will also help to keep one more Ice character in the team, leading Silver Wolf to constantly inflict an Ice weakness on enemies.

Here, the loop is to inflict the Ice weakness at the start of the battle, followed by the barrage of attacks from Yanqing. Having DEF reduction on enemies during Yanqing's attacks is not necessary, but effective in endgame activities.

2) Asta

Asta as shown in-game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Asta is the only F2P option in this list, as her kit can provide some of the simplest forms of buffs to her team while being the most effective in the end game. By keeping Asta's SPD higher than anyone on the team, it can allow her to take the first action out of your four party members.

The loop here is to accumulate energy for the SPD boost of the entire team. This allows Silver Wolf to take action against enemies quickly and efficiently. Asta's attack boost can also help Silver Wolf transform into a sub-DPS option with the ultimate ability.

1) Clara

Clara (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Clara's kit allows her to deal constant Physical damage to multiple enemies while having resistance against incoming attacks. Much like Jing Yuan, the goal here is to break the toughness of enemies as soon as possible.

Having Natasha in the team as a healer will increase Silver Wolf's chances to inflict Physical weakness, further helping Clara deal increased damage to everyone.

Poll : 0 votes