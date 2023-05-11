Honkai Star Rail Yanqing build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics and Traces

While players haven't seen much Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail's main story, his influence within Xianzhou's military ranks should not be underestimated. As the lieutenant of the Cloud Knights, he is one of the most powerful characters in the story and a playable character. He wields the Ice element while being associated with the Hunt Path. Hence, most of Yanqing's abilities focus on single-target damage while increasing his crit rate and damage before casting an attack.

The following article will guide you through the best gear available for Yanqing's high single-target damage potential.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to build Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail for high single-target damage and boss DPS

1) Skills and Traces to prioritize

Like any Hunt characters in Honkai Star Rail, Yanqing is no different when dealing high bursts of damage to the enemy's health bar and shield. While inflicting increased damage to break enemies' shields with Ice weakness, Yanqing's crit potential makes him directly attack an enemy's health by ignoring all kinds of shields.

Yanqing's ultimate animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Yanqing's normal attack's damage scales based on his total ATK and deals Ice damage to enemies. Additionally, his skill deals increased damage to a single enemy and activate a special buff called Soulstell Sync, which will be Yanqing's primary source of damage across all abilities, whether ultimate or his talent.

The ultimate ability increases the Crit Rate of Yanqing by 60%. However, if his Soulsteel Sync is active during ult activation, his crit damage will increase by an extra 30%. Ice damage will follow this burst equaling 210% of Yanqing's ATK. Please note that the numbers mentioned above are based on level 1 skills.

Regarding Traces, prioritize Yanqing's total ATK and Ice Damage to bring out the full potential of his ultimate ability. The loop here is to cast the ultimate only when Soulsteel Sync is active.

2) Best Light Cones

Sleep like the Dead stat (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The best Light Cone for Yanqing is "Sleep Like the Dead," increasing the wearer's crit damage. Additionally, if the wearer's basic attack doesn't crit, it will increase their crit rate for one turn. Thankfully, you will be pleased to know that this particular Light Cone is entirely F2P, as it can be purchased from Starlight Exchange Shop in exchange for 600 Undying Starlight.

Sleep like the Dead Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Another F2P Light Cone comes in the form of a 4-star, called "River Flows in Spring," increasing the wearer's damage and SPD upon entering the battle. However, since this is obtainable from the Forgotten Halls shop, you can easily ascend this weapon to Superimposition V, which can further boost the number of stats mentioned above.

3) Relics

The "Hunter of Glacial Forest" Relic is the best choice for Yanqing, as it increases the wearer's Ice and crit damage upon casting an ultimate skill. This relic set is obtainable from the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of the Gelid Wind.

Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Gelid Wind (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Celestial Differentiator is viable for planar ornaments since it can increase Yanqing's crit damage and crit rate.

