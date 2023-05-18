Honkai Star Rail features a diverse range of characters, each possessing unique kits. One such character players can obtain for free via the current in-game events is Quingque, a master of the game and a true risk taker. Her kit revolves around an RNG-based tile mechanic that amplifies her normal attacks by the order her tiles fall into when casting.

As such, she is one of the more unique characters in Honkai Star Rail, requiring a rather carefully planned build. Read on to learn more about the ideal build for this Quantum DPS.

Best build for Quingque in Honkai Star Rail

1) Skills and Traces

The Skill Tree for Quingque in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Quingque follows the Path of Erudition and as such, is an AoE Quantum DPS. However, unlike other members, her first attack is always a single-target one. She can deal additional damage based on the number of tiles she draws, making her damage tricky to understand.

However, thanks to her Ultimate, “A Quartet? Woo-hoo!” she can transform all four tiles in her hand into a matching set, obtaining bonus AoE damage in the process.

Additionally, her Skill - “A Scoop of Moon'' draws in an additional two tiles and buffs Quingque’s damage by 14% for a turn. Using A Scoop of Moon will refund a Skill Point when the Tile Battle passive is unlocked.

Since Quingque prefers using enhanced basic attacks for damage, players should focus on supports such as Bronya and Tingyun to further augment her damage output.

2) Recommended Light Cones

Night on the Milky Way (Image via HoYoverse)

The best Light Cone for Quingque at the current state of Honkai Star Rail is undoubtedly “Night on the Milky Way.” This Light Cone increases her ATK by 9%, by up to five stacks for each enemy present on the field. Inflicting a Weakness Break increases her damage output by an additional 30% as well, making this a remarkably good Light Cone for clearing out mobs with brute force.

Today is Another Peaceful Day, obtainable via the in-game battle pass of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The ideal 4-star alternative would be “Today is Another Peaceful Day,” which is coincidentally her signature Light Cone. The Cone increases Quingque’s damage output by a factor of 0.20% per point of Energy and caps this bonus at 160 Energy.

This is a fairly consistent source of raw damage for Quingque and can be obtained via the Nameless Honor Battle Pass in-game.

3) Relics and Planar Ornaments

The Genius of Brilliant Stars set in Honkai Star rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The ideal Relic set for Quingque is the “Genius of Brilliant Stars” set, thanks to its impressive 2-pc and 4-pc bonuses. The 2-pc bonus imbues 10% Quantum damage while the full 4-pc set bonus makes her ignore 25% of the targeted enemy’s DEF stat - provided they are weak to Quantum.

This particular set can be found within Everwinter Hill's Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Providence, farmable for 40 Trailblaze Power per run.

The “Space Sealing Station” is the recommended set for her Planar Ornaments, thanks to its flat 12% ATK bonus. This set also confers an additional 12% ATK bonus when Quingque’s SPD increases to 120 or above.

