How to farm the Celestial Differentiator relic in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse’s latest space-fantasy RPG that takes players across a celestial adventure, where they get to engage various enemies in a turn-based combat system. Each character has specific skill sets and stats, which can be elevated further by wearing certain relic pieces, which work as shards. Currently, there are 20 such unique relic pieces that your characters can wear in miHoYo's latest RPG adventure.

Relic pieces significantly boost your character’s base vanilla stats in Honkai Star Rail. These relics come under different types of categories. The relic pieces in the game can be:

Headgear: Provides a boost to your character’s health.

Provides a boost to your character’s health. Handpiece: These relics focus more on a character’s attacking prowess.

Body armor: Provides protection to the overall defensive stats. Some relic pieces in this category also boost attacking and defensive stats. Very few relic pieces in this category can also deliver critical strikes.

Feet: These relics are more about improving your character’s overall agility.

Planar Spheres: These relics focus more on the elemental damage aspects of your character.

Link Ropes: Provides all-around improvements in attack and defense stats.

With the basics of relics and the variants that may appear in Honkai Star Rail sorted, let’s now move ahead and learn about one of the most powerful relics in the game, which significantly boosts your character’s attacking stats, the Celestial Differentiator.

What is the Celestial Differentiator, and how to obtain it in Honkai Star Rail?

Farming location of the Celestial Differentiator in Hertha’s Space Station (Image via MiHoYo)

The Celestial Differentiator is a mighty Planar Sphere set in Honkai Star Rail. It’s a 2-piece equipment set, which boosts your characters to secure a critical hit (8%) and gives a 20% boost to your character’s basic attacks.

The Celestial Differentiator is an ideal 2-piece ornament set for any character specializing in offensive attacks and belongs to either the Path, Hunt, Erudite, or Destruction class of heroes. For example, characters such as Dan Heng, Sushang, Selee, Serval, Hertha, and Clara would do well with the Celestial Differentiator.

To farm the Celestial Differentiator, you must visit Hertha’s Office in Hertha’s Space Station, the Simulated Universe, World 5. It will cost you 1 Immersifier or 40 Trailblaze Power and quite a bit of farming in the aforementioned zone until you get it as a drop from a 4-star or 5-star boss fight.

Each Relic Set comes with a specific main stat and sub-stat subject to further enhancements. Enchasing the relic set in Honkai Star Rail is somewhat similar to enhancing the Enchantment Ores in Genshin Impact.

We hope that this guide gives you a basic insight into what relics are and how to farm one of the strongest relics in Honkai Star Rail, the Celestial Differentiator.

