Bailu vs. Natasha: Who is the best healer in Honkai Star Rail?

Bailu and Natasha are two of the most commonly used healers in Honkai Star Rail. Irrespective of the game mode in question, healers are extremely important to use. Since the entire game is turn-based, your characters will take damage no matter how much you try to avoid it. If you don’t heal them, you will fail multiple times while completing missions.

There’s no doubt that both Bailu and Natasha are extremely good at healing. Both have solo and multi-heals, depending on the skills being used. This creates a hard choice if you have both in your collection. Due to limitations put by squads, using only one healer at a time is recommended. Let’s find out which one of the two is best suited for the different game modes and who should be your primary healer.

How good is Natasha in Honkai Star Rail?

Natasha will be your first healer unless you pull Bailu from the banner. She’s obtainable by simply playing the main campaign. She was also the 4-star highlight character on the banner focused on Seele. Hence, there’s a high chance that you already have got her.

Natasha has two separate skills that can heal her teammates. Her common skill, Lover, Heal, and Choose, restores the HP of a single ally. It also restores additional HP for the next two turns. Her Ultimate heals her entire team by 9.2% of her maximum health. Her talent, Innervation, also increases her outgoing heals when she restores a character’s HP below 30%.

Simply put, she’s a basic healer who’s easy to play with. She’s also quite easy to level up since her eidolons are commonly available. This will help you max out much faster than it takes to build up a 5-star unit. Natasha boasts of a dual-heal system that can be very helpful in every game mode.

How good is Bailu in Honkai Star Rail?

Bailu quickly became a favorite of the Honkai Star Rail community once the endgame became the prime focus. It’s easy to understand why she can sustain her team against the hardest enemies. Her Technique and Talent can heal and inflict invigorate on teammates. When a character with the invigorates loses all its health, Bailu can restore some of its health once per match.

This is incredibly powerful as it allows all your characters to bear with one death per match. Moreover, her ultimate can also implement or increase the duration of invigorate and heals all her teammates by a percentage of her max health.

Bailu's basic skill, Restore, heals a single ally and then heals two more random allies. She’s a healing machine when it comes to her abilities and kit. The only difficulty is that she’s hard to obtain, being a 5-star character.

Bailu vs Natasha in Honkai Star Rail: Who Wins the Battle?

Bailu is the better of the two in Honkai Star Rail regarding healing. Natasha isn’t a bad option, especially given that every player is guaranteed to get her. You can also build her up faster, unlocking her full potential. When fitted with the right pieces of equipment, she can carry on the healing process quite well.

However, the other name has more haling options and a technique that adds to it. Her unique ability to stop your characters from being knocked out makes her the perfect endgame option. While she’ll be difficult to obtain, it makes sense for you to invest your time and efforts in her.

