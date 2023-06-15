Honkai Star Rail version 1.2 update: Which characters are rumored to appear?

Players have been participating in numerous events with the ongoing Honkai Star Rail 1.1. HoYoverse is also scheduled to release three new characters this patch, with Silver Wolf already making her way into everyone's roster. While the next big Star Rail update is more than a month away, the community is already looking to save for one of the most popular characters, Kafka.

Based on numerous leaks and rumors online, it is now very likely that the upcoming version 1.2 in Honkai Star Rail will have much more content than just Kafka. In this article, we'll go through just that.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change with the release. Readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

What are the confirmed banners for Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Like the current 1.1 updates, players will get three additional characters in 1.2 with a mixture of 5 and 4 stars. The following list consists of all the characters that everyone will be able to pull for the upcoming patch:

Blade (5-star Destruction Wind).

Kafka (5-star Nihility Lightning).

Luka (4-star Physical Nihility).

Based on the aforementioned list, players can also expect their release order in a similar pattern. Blade is expected to release in the first phase of the update on July 18, while Kafka will appear in the second phase alongside Luka. However, note that the order of their release is still based on rumors and speculations.

Other teased characters, such as Jingliu or ascended Dan Heng, can also appear in the story as playable characters, similar to how Kafka and Silver Wolf were available briefly in v1.0.

Every leaked content for Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Once v1.2 goes live, various leaks hints at the start of a 2x Relic drop event sometime within the update's runtime. Another event, Tales of the Fantastic, has also been leaked, details of which can be found here.

Additionally, there seem to be rumors of a log-in event, granting everyone a total of 10 Star Rail Special Passes upon logging in for 7 days.

The names of all leaked events for v1.2 include:

Where Are You, Mystery Trotter

Tales of the Fantastic.

Underground Treasure Hunt

Stellar Sequester

As mentioned, Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will be released on July 18.

