Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banners: Blade, Kafka, and officially confirmed characters

While Star Rail players eagerly wait for the 1.1 livestream on May 26, 2023, HoYoverse has caught the community by surprise with its recent drip marketing. The developers made some posts that introduced three new characters for this title; Blade, Kafka, and Luka. It is also safe to say these entities are going to debut in the upcoming version 1.2 update.

Kafka has received her share of screen time, but players also got to use this unit as a trial character in this game's early stages. On the other hand, not a lot is known about Blade and Luka's kits. This article will outline everything about Honkai Star Rail's 1.2 banners and their potential release schedule.

Honkai Star Rail: Blade, Kafka, and Luka confirmed to debut in 1.2 banners

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

An optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm. Skilled in mixed martial arts and is a Wildfire member.

From the fight cage to the battlefield, and from a fighter to a warrior, Luka uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld.

He wishes to bring hope… LukaAn optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm. Skilled in mixed martial arts and is a Wildfire member.From the fight cage to the battlefield, and from a fighter to a warrior, Luka uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld.He wishes to bring hope… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… LukaAn optimistic and carefree fighter with a mechanical arm. Skilled in mixed martial arts and is a Wildfire member.From the fight cage to the battlefield, and from a fighter to a warrior, Luka uses his strength to protect the people of the Underworld.He wishes to bring hope… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/vbBq00Uamd

Honkai Star Rail's recent drip marketing posts have revealed three characters, with the latest one being Luka, an upcoming playable entity. He is a Wildfire member in Javrilo-VI and has a mechanical arm. His official introduction has confirmed that he will be a 4-star Physical character, while leaks suggest that he will be a Nihility Path unit.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

On the Interastral Peace Corporation's wanted list, Kafka's entry only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: "Likes collecting coats." Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter aside from her being one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members.

In order… KafkaOn the Interastral Peace Corporation's wanted list, Kafka's entry only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: "Likes collecting coats." Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter aside from her being one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members.In order… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… KafkaOn the Interastral Peace Corporation's wanted list, Kafka's entry only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: "Likes collecting coats." Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter aside from her being one of Destiny's Slave Elio's most trusted members.In order… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RFBhuREIUX

The majority of the players already know Kafka and her kit since they got to play her as a trial unit. Her official introduction confirms her being a 5-star Nihility character with the Lightning element. She has received a decent amount of screen time so far, making her one of the sought-after entities, with players saving Stellar Jade for her event warp.

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

A swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. Birth name unknown.

He pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.

Blade wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.



#HonkaiStarRail BladeA swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. Birth name unknown.He pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.Blade wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind. BladeA swordsman who abandoned his body to become a blade. Birth name unknown.He pledges loyalty to Destiny's Slave, and possesses a terrifying self-healing ability.Blade wields an ancient sword riddled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.#HonkaiStarRail https://t.co/rCQxRJiZWF

Blade, the other 5-star unit that was officially introduced via drip marketing, was also a part of the Closed Beta Testing. He will be a Wind Destruction character with a self-healing ability, a mechanic only unique to Blade.

Drip marketing posts are the developers' way of confirming entities for future patches. Therefore, players can expect to see these three characters in the Star Rail 1.2 banners.

Potential release dates for Star Rail 1.2 banners

HoYoverse officials have a strict six-week cycle (or 42 days) for their version updates. This implies the banners dropped in each phase will only stay active for 21 days. Since Genshin Impact and Star Rail are both HoYoverse IPs, both titles will follow the same schedule.

The version 1.0 update also confirms this, as both Seele and Jing Yuan banners expire in 21 days. Players can use this information to anticipate the release date for the upcoming version 1.2 update and their banners.

Enviosity @Enviosity Looks like these will be your 1.2 characters in Honkai: Star Rail



Blade | Wind Destruction (5-Star)

Kafka | Lightning Nihility (5-Star)

Luka | Physical Nihility (4-Star) Looks like these will be your 1.2 characters in Honkai: Star RailBlade | Wind Destruction (5-Star)Kafka | Lightning Nihility (5-Star)Luka | Physical Nihility (4-Star) https://t.co/F3FQ4lAXKU

Assuming there is no further delay down the road, here are the potential release dates for the 1.2 update:

Patch 1.2 update/Phase I banners: July 19, 2023

Phase II banners: August 09, 2023

Keep in mind that these are tentative dates and can vary from the official ones. They can also differ based on your server and time zone. Overall, it is recommended to take this information with a grain of salt.

Poll : 0 votes