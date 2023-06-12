When is Jingliu coming to Honkai Star Rail? Exploring all known details about the rumored character

While Jingliu isn't the most showcased character in Honkai Star Rail, her official appearance in Jing Yuan's animated short has captured the attention of many players. This has also led almost everyone to research her lore, bringing her upcoming playable kit to the surface.

Hence, it is also safe to assume that she is alive in the universe despite her "death" in the animated short. Leaks on Jingliu's kit, rarity, Path, and more can be found from almost any reputed data miner, as she isn't the only character to have her abilities revealed to the world.

The following article will list everything released regarding Jingliu based on the leaks. Players should note that her release date has been expected to be around v1.4, alongside another leaked character named Topaz. However, the upcoming game versions may tease her playable kit, similar to Kafka, Silver Wolf, and Luocha in 1.0.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

What is Jingliu's Path, rarity, and element in Honkai Star Rail?

Multiple sources suggest that Jingliu will be a 5-star Ice wielder associated with the Destruction Path.

Hence, her kit will revolve around dealing DPS (Damage Per Second) to enemies while amplifying her survivability in battle. While there are rumors of her releasing in v1.4 alongside Topaz, the order of release remains unknown.

What are Jingliu's abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Jingliu seems to have two skills at her disposal. The potency of her attacks will depend on the accumulation of multiple buff stacks, which come at the cost of her own health and that of her allies. Players can expect her kit to have damage-amplifying capabilities alongside two battle stances.

The following points briefly explain each of Jingliu's abilities:

Basic attack: Deals Ice damage based on ATK stat.

Skill 1: Deals damage to one enemy and gain a "New Moon" buff.

Skill 2: Deals damage to multiple enemies consuming stacks of "Moonlight."

Ultimate: Deals damage to multiple enemies. Gains "Moonlight" in Transcendence State. Gain "New Moon" in normal state.

Talent: Having four stacks of the "New Moon" buff allows Jingliu to enter the Transcendence State, which also sacrifices her and her allies' HP to increase the ATK stat. Here, the "New Moon" buff turns into "Moon Light," allowing Jingliu to gain a new skill (Skill 2). Jingliu will exit the State once Moon Light reaches 0.

Technique: Jingliu gains two stacks of "New Moon" upon entering the battle.

Jingliu, as shown in the 1.1 trailers (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Players can also expect Jingliu's ultimate animation to resemble the v1.1 trailer in the image above.

When will Jingliu release in Honkai Star Rail?

Jingliu's is expected to be released with v1.4 on October 11, 2023. Another character named Topaz has also been leaked, scheduled to release alongside Jingliu. The latter's voice actors across all languages include:

Chinese: Dù Míng Yā

Japanese: Kuwashima Hōko

English: AmaLee

Korean: Park Seo

As mentioned earlier, the release order of Jingliu and Topaz is still unknown.

