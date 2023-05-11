Honkai Star Rail leak hints at new 5-star character Topaz and her potential in-game moves

A new Honkai Star Rail character named Topaz has been leaked on social media, and she is reportedly set for an in-game appearance shortly. This information comes from reliable leaker Mero who posted it on their Twitter account. The character will apparently be a new 5-star entity belonging to the Fire element within the game.

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail banners will introduce Fu Xuan, Silver Wolf, and Yukong as playable characters. Aside from these three names, there haven't been any more confirmations from the official sources.

Topaz will reportedly use a pet in Honkai Star Rail

At first glance, Topaz’s rumored kit in Honkai Star Rail looks quite interesting. HoYoverse seems to have designed her as a DPS character who can summon a pet for additional damage. This really interesting mechanic isn’t available to any of the in-game characters at the moment.

The rumored kit suggests that her skill involves summoning a pet Warp Trotter that does damage to enemies. It will also inflict guaranteed burns for two turns, and the enemies will take additional fire damage.

When Topaz targets an enemy, the Warp Trotter will do the same. If the same enemy isn’t targeted, the pet creature will aim at a random enemy. The Trotter will have 90 speed at the start of a battle and recover 15 energy if there’s Burn status on any enemy.

Topaz's technique will involve the Warp Trotter leaving the bondage status in the next match for one turn before returning to the same state. Finally, her Ultimate will greatly enhance the capabilities of the Trotter. The creature will have greater speed and the ability for bonus fire damage for two turns.

It’s worth noting that the rumored Topaz kit set is subject to change based on development decisions. Readers are advised to wait for the official release to better understand how the character plays in Honkai Star Rail. They can follow Sportskeeda and the game's official Twitter accounts to get all the updated information.

Poll : 0 votes