How to easily locate all Warp Trotters in Honkai Star Rail

Many Honkai Star Rail players will want to defeat all Warp Trotters to collect some precious Stellar Jade. Beating any of these foes is essentially like opening a chest in that they're a one-time reward kind of deal. In this case, Trailblazers can get 60 Stellar Jade and other minor loot for defeating this enemy and its allies. However, the main issue is finding these foes and defeating them before they run away.

Should these enemies escape before you can eliminate them, players must wait a while and try teleporting out of this location. Afterward, they can try to get back to the area with the Warp Trotters to start the fight again. If the player has a good team, they should be able to win without much issue.

All Warp Trotter locations in Honkai Star Rail

The above interactive map contains all known locations of Warp Trotters in Honkai Star Rail. If you haven't used this particular embed before, here is a summary:

Zooming: Use the mouse wheel to zoom in and out of the map.

Use the mouse wheel to zoom in and out of the map. Panning: Click and hold that action while dragging the mouse cursor around to move the map horizontally or vertically.

Click and hold that action while dragging the mouse cursor around to move the map horizontally or vertically. Finding all locations: The icon with the Warp Trotter is where you can find this foe. Make sure to click on the top left part of the interactive map and scroll down to other areas to see more spots.

This interactive map should automatically update with future patches that introduce more Warp Trotters. Honkai Star Rail players should use this resource whenever they're stuck trying to find this enemy. Thankfully, the game's map and movement options mean that it's pretty easy to use the above embed to locate the foe.

Tips to defeat Warp Trotters

Warp Trotters are known for being cowardly (Image via HoYoverse)

Warp Trotters have a weakness to the following elements:

Physical

Quantum

Imaginary

They also have a 20% resistance to every element they're not weak to, which means the following types will be a little less effective against these enemies:

Fire

Ice

Lightning

Wind

Warp Trotters have no known debuff resistances in Honkai Star Rail. They are usually bundled with other enemies, so it's advised that players focus on the Warp Trotter as soon as possible to prevent it from escaping.

An example of some of the rewards you might get (Image via HoYoverse)

It costs 160 Stellar Jade to do a Warp in Honkai Star Rail, so getting 60 of this precious currency from a single enemy is pretty good. Dedicated players can go to all known locations and defeat Warp Trotters to farm this resource if need be.

Just keep in mind that some locations may require you to complete the main storyline missions before returning there to see the Warp Trotters. Otherwise, using the aforementioned interactive map with a character capable of exposing this foe's weakness is self-intuitive.

For example, the main character that everybody starts with can use Physical attacks. Any competent DPS character shouldn't have trouble defeating this enemy if they're built well. It is possible to obtain hundreds of Stellar Jades in just a few minutes of work.

