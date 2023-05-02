5 things Genshin Impact should take from Honkai Star Rail

Genshin Impact could stand to borrow a few handy features from Honkai Star Rail. For those who don't know, these two games were both made by miHoYo. The latter of which was released on April 26, 2023, making it the more recent of the two titles. Naturally, Honkai Star Rail has several advantages over Genshin Impact due to this fact. The latter game would definitely benefit from implementing some of the new one's changes to be less outdated.

Such gameplay elements are often tied to quality-of-life features, so they won't be difficult to incorporate in situations where the two games share very similar features. By comparison, something like turn-based combat wouldn't be reasonable to feature in this list.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Five things from Honkai Star Rail that would be nice to see in Genshin Impact

1) More in-depth camera (1st person POV, idle animations, etc.)

The new game has a few new features lacking in miHoYo's older title (Image via HoYoverse)

Taking photos with a camera is a nice feature present in both games. However, there are some things that are far more convenient in Honkai Star Rail than in Genshin Impact. Examples include:

The ability to pick idle animations whenever you want, rather than having to wait for them to occur.

Filters to spice up recently taken photos.

1st-person POV via a simple button.

You can exclude the game's logo if you want to.

An option to make your character turn around.

Ultimately, HoYoverse's more recent game feels more fun to use when it comes to the camera system. Implementing some of these changes would help Travelers have better control over their photos than what they currently have.

2) Auto battling + speeding up gameplay

An example of a player with auto battle and faster gameplay turned on (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the harder things that Genshin Impact could borrow from Honkai Star Rail would be an auto-battling feature, as well as an option to speed up gameplay. The latter game is far more convenient for players seeking to farm items than the former title primarily because of these two features.

It's easier to AFK for a minute and see that you're done with everything than manually fighting every foe. This is especially true for players who might take longer to defeat enemies at the start of the game than those with a good team.

After all, one of the most boring parts of Genshin Impact is farming for artifacts, materials, etc. Anything to make that aspect of the game more enjoyable would be a win.

3) Fighting multiple waves while farming items

Having multiple waves at once helps save time in the long run (Image via HoYoverse)

On a related note, Honkai Star Rail allows players to spend their equivalent of Resin in multiple batches. In this instance, players can fight several waves of enemies, making it more convenient when they want to farm a ton of fights. Combine this feature with the previous auto-battling and sped-up gameplay features, and it's clear that miHoYo's latest title is far more convenient for the user.

By comparison, Genshin Impact players will have to clear something and then start over the Domain or Leyline manually, the latter of which will spawn somewhere else. On a related note, Travelers have less Resin that regenerates slower than what Honkai Star Rail players have with their equivalent.

4) Easier access to in-game Redemption Codes

Entering them is quicker in the newer game (Image via HoYoverse)

Both games have a way to enter Redemption Codes via an official website. However, some players may prefer to enter stuff through the in-game method. Honkai Star Rail is more convenient in this regard, as players can merely:

Pause the game. Click on the ellipsis. Click on Redemption Code. Paste the code.

By comparison, Genshin Impact's in-game method is:

Pause the game. Click on Settings. Click on Account. Click on Redeem Now. Paste the code.

It might barely seem longer, but it's worth mentioning that the latter game is less intuitive for new players while also having a brief waiting time for different Paimon Menus to load. The new game is much easier in this regard.

5) Expeditions being as convenient as Assignments

Assignments can be accessed via the pause menu (Image via HoYoverse)

In Genshin Impact, players must talk to any Katheryne in any major city to complete their Expeditions. This means Travelers need to go through some minor dialog options to use this feature. Combine that with teleporting to a major city, and this feature isn't as convenient as possible.

By comparison, Honkai Star Rail allows players to do everything from the pause menu. This inevitably means that the latter game is far more convenient to utilize for the average individual. Both games have various times players can take with this feature, and the cap is still 20 hours.

Genshin Impact should take advantage of Honkai Star Rails' quality-of-life features, especially since the minor changes will be well-received by the public.

