Honkai Star Rail follows the live-service content deployment strategy for its various "seasonal" patches. Each patch brings fresh new content, and if a recent leak from Twitter user @Inima__1 is to be believed, version 1.2 will also get a significant event that will most likely last throughout the patch. This event, labeled "Tales of the Fantastic," will occur aboard the Xianzhou Luofu and is expected to be connected to the events after version 1.1. Read on to learn more about the details of this event.

Note: The information presented here is based on leaks and must be taken with a grain of salt. All information is subject to change at the discretion of HoYoverse.

Tales of the Fantastic event arrives in version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail

New event called "Tales of the Fantastic" in 1.2



This particular event is expected to be connected to the events of the Xianzhou Luofu, where Trailblazers will be tasked to spread the word of the various feats of the Nameless. Players will be assigned to complete a series of in-game mini-missions and quests to progress through the event and obtain cumulative rewards - including Stellar Jade.

Rules of the Tales of the Fantastic event in Honkai Star Rail

Each day will progressively unlock the journey of a new "Hero." A total of 3 such journeys can be opened during the event.

Completing the Hero's Journey will reward players with a "Protagonist Model." This model can be enhanced further for future use in the event.

The Protagonist Model provides a buff in the form of a "Protagonist Plot Armor" whose attributes can be freely adjusted. It is active in both Legends Past and Present.

Using a proper combination of these Protagonist Models can yield better scores.

Trial characters are usable in both Legends Past and Present.

Battles include several rounds of enemies, with points being rewarded for defeating enemies and dishing out damage. A high score will be calculated based on your current results.

Increasing your equilibrium level will also boost enemy and trail character levels.

Rewards obtained from the event of Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazers can redeem several tips from the "Rewards List" upon completing several "tiers" in the event. Each tier corresponds to a particular high score.

Scoring 10,000 points in a Legend Past and Present will unlock the "Legend of the Trailblazer" section. Unlocking these sections will reward players with the limited-time item "My Xianzhou Story," which is permanently added to the Mission Item Panel within the Inventory.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide on June 7, 2023, across PC and mobile devices.

