The new version 1.1 update for Honkai Star Rail brings with it a host of updates and features. As detailed by developer HoYoverse during the special program, Galactic Roaming, the events range from new units such as Luocha to in-game freebies such as Special Star Rail passes. Read on for detailed descriptions of the upcoming additions.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 brings with it new characters and a free 10-pull

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

View Details:

To play a game or to roam free, everything is possible in this Galaxy.



#HonkaiStarRail #GalacticRoaming Hi, Trailblazers~ The v1.1 Galactic Roaming highlights page is now online!View Details: hoyo.link/bafvCDAd To play a game or to roam free, everything is possible in this Galaxy. Hi, Trailblazers~ The v1.1 Galactic Roaming highlights page is now online!View Details: hoyo.link/bafvCDAdTo play a game or to roam free, everything is possible in this Galaxy.#HonkaiStarRail #GalacticRoaming https://t.co/x6CeS0IKDP

A brief summary of the major highlights from version 1.1 can be found below:

Three new characters available via the gacha

The three featured characters in version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Three brand-new characters (Silver Wolf, Luocha, and Yukong) will be available to summon in the upcoming Stellar Warp refresh. Silver Wolf will be featured in the first half of the Event Warp, with Luocha and Yukong being available as soon as her banner ends. Both Silver Wolf and Luocha are 5-star units, while Yukong is a 4-star. All three units are limited.

New Light Cones

The three new Light Cones in version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Three new Light Cones have been revealed so far, including the signature Light Cones for the two 5-star characters. They are all limited and include:

Incessant Rain : Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone. Increases the wearer’s hit rate and damage output on a targeted enemy. It is a 5-star Light Cone that is support oriented and for characters following the Path of Nihility.

: Silver Wolf’s signature Light Cone. Increases the wearer’s hit rate and damage output on a targeted enemy. It is a 5-star Light Cone that is support oriented and for characters following the Path of Nihility. Echoes of the Coffin : This is Luocha’s signature Light Cone. It is a support based Light Cone that increases the ATK and SPD of the wearer and allies, respectively. It can only be equipped on characters following the Path of Abundance. It is also a 5-star Light Cone.

: This is Luocha’s signature Light Cone. It is a support based Light Cone that increases the ATK and SPD of the wearer and allies, respectively. It can only be equipped on characters following the Path of Abundance. It is also a 5-star Light Cone. Before the Tutorial Mission Starts: Only usable by characters following the Path of Nihility. Equipping this Light Cone increases the wearer’s Hit Rate and Energy regeneration. This 4-star Cone can be farmed directly from the Starhunt Game event in Honkai Star Rail.

In-game events, including a free 10-pull

A free 10-pull is available for all players in version 1.1 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Gift of Odyssey special event will reward players a total of 10 Special Star Rail passes (which can be accumulated with cumulative logins) for an effectively free 10-pull to either hoard or use on the banners in version 1.1.

Additionally, a new in-game event called Starhunt Game will feature a mini-campaign with legendary hacker Silver Wolf - with its events taking place on the Herta Space Station. Players will be tasked with completing various missions to obtain event currency that can be exchanged for several items, including Stellar Jade and the new 4-star Light Cone, Before the Tutorial Mission Starts.

The Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities event will have players returning back to Jarilo-VI once again. The Trailblazer will be visiting The Belobog History and Culture Museum, leading its renovation and ensuring proper development. The event also brings with it Stellar Jades and other items.

The final major in-game event will be Lab Assistants in Position. Trailblazers will be visiting the Herta Space Station to assist Wen Shiling in her research reports for lucrative rewards.

Additional minor events include:

Planar Fissure : Doubles the drop of Planar Ornaments from the Immersion device in the Simulated Universe for a limited number of attempts.

: Doubles the drop of Planar Ornaments from the Immersion device in the Simulated Universe for a limited number of attempts. Stellar Flare : A simulated combat arena within the Herta Space Station that will test a player’s limits.

: A simulated combat arena within the Herta Space Station that will test a player’s limits. Garden of Plenty: Doubles the drop of Golden and Crimson Calyxes during the event. The doubled drops have a daily cap.

New in-game enhancements for Honkai Star Rail

The Friend Chat system in action (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has also added in highly requested quality-of-life features with this version update to Honkai Star Rail, including the Friend Chat option to keep in touch with in-game friends.

An enemy navigation function has been added to the game as well, allowing for quick teleportation to enemies for easier material farming.

Another highlight feature of version 1.1 is the addition of Companion Missions, where Trailblazers can bond with various characters in mini-quests.

The final minor addition to version 1.1 is the addition of Lost Trotters. Lost Trotters may be encountered randomly while exploring the map and must be defeated before they escape to obtain various rewards.

Honkai Star Rail’s newest patch seems to be overflowing with content, and players will have a great deal to look forward to once it releases.

Poll : 0 votes