Honkai Star Rail leak reveals upcoming events for version 1.1 - Expected release date and more

A leak from reliable Honkai Star Rail leaker HSR_stuff has disclosed many new events that are rumored to appear in the game. These events are expected to arrive in version 1.1. If the leaked video turns out to be true, there are many reasons for the community to be excited. Not only do the events appear exciting, but some can also be highly rewarding for players.

Honkai Star Rail has had an exceptional start, as HoYoverse has turned the game into a commercial and critical success. Its debut saw plenty of events that have allowed players to improve their squads vastly. The upcoming version of the title will not only contain new characters but also events.

The rumored upcoming events in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 will keep players engaged

So far, Honkai Star Rail events have been quite unique, but they have been easy to manage. If the latest leak from HSR_stuff is true, players will be able to access some endgame content pretty soon.

The events are likely to begin on June 7, 2023, when version 1.1 is expected to become available. This date hasn't been officially announced, so readers are advised to wait for confirmation from the developers.

Here’s the complete list of all the leaked events and what’s expected from them:

Garden of Plenty: During the event, players will have to challenge the Golden and Crimson Calyx to earn double rewards.

During the event, players will have to challenge the Golden and Crimson Calyx to earn double rewards. Stellar Flare: While the description is yet to be updated, Honkai Star Rail players will be able to get a host of rewards, including Stellar Jades.

While the description is yet to be updated, Honkai Star Rail players will be able to get a host of rewards, including Stellar Jades. Planar Fissure: This event will allow players to earn double Planar Ornaments by completing the Simulated Universe.

This event will allow players to earn double Planar Ornaments by completing the Simulated Universe. Lab Assistants in Position: This will involve side quests that will take place across the Herta Space Station. This event will also offer players a chance to get Stellar Jades, among other rewards.

This will involve side quests that will take place across the Herta Space Station. This event will also offer players a chance to get Stellar Jades, among other rewards. Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities: This will involve some quests whose rewards will vary with how well a player does with the quest.

This will involve some quests whose rewards will vary with how well a player does with the quest. Starhunt Game: This event could involve Silver Wolf to some degree. She’s expected to become a playable character in version 1.1.

This event could involve Silver Wolf to some degree. She’s expected to become a playable character in version 1.1. Aptitude Showcase: This will be the trial event available to Honkai Star Rail players when Silver Wolf becomes a playable character in the game.

It remains to be seen if the latest leak turns out to be true and how rewarding all of the events will be for players.

