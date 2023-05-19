Honkai Star Rail 1.1 event leaks: All rewards, double drops, and more

With the second phase of Honkai Star Rail's first installment already underway, HoYoverse and the community are preparing for a brand-new entry. The v1.1 of the gacha title is less than three weeks away, which isn't a lot of time for players looking to save Stellar Jades for new characters. However, they will be pleased to know that certain leaks have hinted at multiple events in the next update.

Similar to the company's previous titles, it seems that Honkai Star Rail will also introduce events with Stellar Jades, ascension materials, and a lot of currencies as rewards.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

List of every upcoming event in Honkai Star Rail 1.1 according to leaks

Events in gacha games are one of the primary sources of premium gacha currencies for F2P players. They allow everyone to participate, rewarding players upon completing multiple tasks while narrating a filler story in the background.

Based on the events of HoYoverse's previous gacha titles, Honkai Star Rail shouldn't be any different.

The following is a list of all the upcoming events leaked for v1.1 alongside their in-game description:

Garden of Plenty: During this event, challenge Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) successfully to receive double rewards.

During this event, challenge Calyx (Golden) and Calyx (Crimson) successfully to receive double rewards. Stellar Flare: No data mined description. However, it consists of Stellar Jades, Relic Remains, and Self-Modeling Resin as reward drops.

No data mined description. However, it consists of Stellar Jades, Relic Remains, and Self-Modeling Resin as reward drops. Planar Fissure: During this event, successfully challenge the Simulated Universe to earn double Planar Ornaments rewards.

During this event, successfully challenge the Simulated Universe to earn double Planar Ornaments rewards. Lab Assistants in Position: Three major points of Herta Space Station experimental reports: Be rigorous in experiments, be vigilant in reports, and be timely in submissions. Rewards will include Stellar Jades and other ascension materials.

Three major points of Herta Space Station experimental reports: Be rigorous in experiments, be vigilant in reports, and be timely in submissions. Rewards will include Stellar Jades and other ascension materials. Everwinter City Museum: While no in-game description has been data mined, this link will provide details on the event's objectives and prerequisites. Rewards will include Stellar Jades, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, and more.

While no in-game description has been data mined, this link will provide details on the event's objectives and prerequisites. Rewards will include Stellar Jades, Tracks of Destiny, Self-Modeling Resin, and more. Starhunt Game: No description provided except for a Silver Wolf artwork as a cover. Rewards will include Stellar Jade, Tracks of Destiny, a 4-star Nihility Light Cone, and more.

Honkai Star Rail v1.1 is scheduled to be released on June 7, 2023, with a new addition to the main story, alongside a continuation of the Xianzhou chapter.

