How to calibrate Genshin Impact Drumalong event to get better score easily

Genshin Impact's Drumalong Festival is a new event that was added to the game just yesterday (June 13, 2022). It is a highly anticipated rhythm game with a new mode where players can edit their musical score and share it with other Travelers. However, the main task of this event is reaching Dulcem in all seven songs to receive the full rewards.

Players who lack experience in musical games may be at a disadvantage when challenging the Pro mode of each song. This is where the Calibration Value comes in, where players can adjust the beat notes. This article will show players how to tweak their Calibration Value to get a better score in the Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival.

Genshin Impact: How to set Calibration Value in Drumalong Festival and get better scores

Drumalong Festival event interface in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Drumalong Festival, or its real name 'The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival,' is a new event in Genshin Impact that will run from June 13, 2022, until July 04, 2022.

During this event, players will play seven different songs with a small drum provided by the Arataki Gang. The higher the points, the more rewards gamers can unlock from the event page. For easier gameplay, each Traveler should adjust their Calibration Value until they are satisfied with the setting.

Perfect notes in Itto's song (Image via HoYoverse)

Lag Calibration is a setting that allows Genshin Impact players to adjust the acceptable tap delay within the note's tap zone. Depending on when gamers click on the notes, they can obtain a Perfect, Good, or Failed score in a predetermined window. Unfortunately, it can be difficult to attain 100% accuracy if they're playing on a laggy device.

The acceptable tap delay can be changed by adjusting the calibration value, allowing Genshin Impact gamers to play more comfortably. However, remember that calibrating does not affect the music's speed. This only affects the timing of when players can click on notes.

How to adjust Calibration Value in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival

Choose Setting in the song interface page (Image via HoYoverse)

First, open the Drumalong Festival event interface and click on the Settings option in the top right corner of the screen. Then, under the Calibration option, click on the arrow beside Lag Calibration to open the corresponding menu. It is important to know that players can also use the Calibration Value above Lag Calibration, but the result may not be accurate.

Click on the plus and minus button to adjust Calibration Value (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can change the Calibration Value by selecting the plus and minus signs on the right side of the screen. They can also modify the position of the tap zone with the slider.

Calibration Value 0: Hit the music notes precisely when each beat drops.

Calibration Values 10 and above—Depending on how high players calibrate, they can tap notes a few seconds after the rhythm drops (max 400, which is approximately a two-second delay).

Calibration Value -10 and below—depending on how low players calibrate, they can tap notes a few seconds before the beat (max -400, approximately two seconds earlier).

Laggy devices can lead to many frustrating moments as gamers can tap the notes correctly but be let down by the device that registers the tap a little too late in Genshin Impact. Adjusting Lag Calibration in this scenario might also help ensure that their clicks are registered appropriately despite the input delay.

