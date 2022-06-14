Guide to unlock the Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum gadget in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has launched yet another Rhythm event known as The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong.

Fans have a chance to win a new drum gadget for free in the latest Rhythm event. A new song is unlocked each day, and players can select to complete it with the given options. They can choose to start the songs with the highest of difficulties right off the bat.

Completing these matches will reward players with rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and more. Players can obtain the free drum gadget once they have completed the Raiden song, which is scheduled to unlock on the seventh day of the event.

Here is everything players should know about acquiring the drum gadget from the new Rhythm game from Genshin Impact.

Acquiring The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drum gadget in Genshin Impact

Players must open the event page of this new Rhythm game to accept the invitation sent by the Arataki Gang. Go to the navigation page and select "The Almighty Arataki Itto Great and Glorious Drumalong" to accept the activation sent to the players' mailbox.

Rhythm games like these require players to be mindful when timing their taps on mobile, console, and PC platforms. The event can also take players to a calibration screen where they can make the necessary adjustments to hit the notes perfectly. The new Rhythm game will be available to players from June 13 to July 4.

Although players will get to use an instrumental gadget during the whole event period, they will have to wait for Day 7 songs to be released in-game. Players must complete Raiden's "Termination of Desires" Song, which will be unlocked on the seventh day. Play Raiden's song with normal or higher difficulty to receive the gadget for free, along with other exciting rewards.

How to use "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drum" gadget in Genshin Impact

The new Rhythm has a total of seven games that will gradually be unlocked over time. Each song can be played at three difficulties in the new Genshin Impact Rhythm game:

Normal

Hard

Pro

Daring fans can go directly for the Pro difficulty and claim the rewards of the lower ones. In the event when you start a song, players will notice a white line on the screen with six different key binds. Players can either use the console gamepad or keyboard to complete these challenges.

Genshin Impact players must hit the Decision line when the beat touches it. Those with experience with similar games such as OSU or Piano Tiles will find the concept very similar. The beat has also been divided into different types where players must switch between tap and hold versions.

The event also provides the freedom to build new beatmaps for existing new songs. Players can also share these beatmaps online for others to try and take inspiration from the custom beatmap.

