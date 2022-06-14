Top 5 things that make Genshin Impact so popular in 2022

Genshin Impact has skyrocketed to success over the past year, becoming one of the most popular mobile games in the world. There are many factors contributing to the game's popularity with audiences around the globe. With its incredible characters and gameplay, it's easy to see how Genshin has captivated such a large following, and its community is one of the most dedicated on social media.

The game's following only continues to grow bigger with each passing day, and it doesn't look like it's stopping any time soon. Players can see five of the reasons why the game is so popular here.

A huge open world and variety of playable characters are among the reasons for Genshin Impact's popularity

Genshin Impact has become a phenomenon online over the course of its release, and with the game going on for almost two years, it is incredible to see how its following has remained loyal.

The game exploded onto the scene in 2020, and it still continues to receive attention in 2022. Thanks to stellar marketing and several other big factors, it looks like Genshin will remain popular for these reasons.

5) The huge world to explore

One of the biggest selling points of Genshin Impact is its incredible world. There are massive mountains to climb and huge caves to delve into, an entire world under the sea, and even a mysterious castle in the sky. All these areas encourage the player to spend time traveling through this huge map. Thanks to the game's co-op capabilities, fans can even journey together, making it an even more enticing experience to share with friends.

4) Tons of lore

A big factor in Genshin's longevity is the slowly unraveling lore that continues to expand with every update. There are so many mysteries that players are beginning to uncover as more and more of the world is revealed, and thousands of fans are hooked on trying to piece together the history of this universe. With so many questions that are yet to be answered, it's no surprise that the lore community of the game is still strong.

3) Tons of features

With each update, Genshin Impact expands upon its features, adding even more reasons for new players to hop on board. In the past few updates alone, gamers have received new housing and building mechanics, even more instruments to play, fishing, more co-op capabilities, and tons of other unique features that all add together to create an incredible experience.

2) Massive content updates

The game has continued to receive huge updates since its launch that push the story further and expand its world. Each update reveals new information about its characters and world, while adding a huge amount of content for players to enjoy. The game is right on the cusp of its third major expansion that will add an entirely new region for fans to explore, and this will likely boost its popularity even more.

1) Incredible characters

The biggest factor in Genshin Impact's success is its massive roster of characters. Almost every character in the game has their own following on social media, with fans constantly creating content for them, including fan art, cosplays, and more.

These characters are the backbone of the game, and a single rerun of a popular 5-star like Raiden Shogun can bring millions of dollars to the game. They are the biggest factor in the game's success, and with each release, the game only continues to expand its roster of playable characters.

Genshin Impact is an insanely popular game, and these reasons are still only part of what keeps it successful.

