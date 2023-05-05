Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Belobog History and Culture Museum event coming to the game

Honkai Star Rail seems to be getting more leaks as days go by, with the recent reveal of information hinting at an upcoming event within Bolobog. The ongoing story arc is yet to conclude, as the Xianzhou Loufu and its residents team up with the Astral Express to take down the Stellaron Hunter and her right hand.

However, it seems the story tied to the Jarilo-VI isn't over yet, as the Trailblazer and their party will be getting an invite to the Belobog History and Cultural Museum.

While additional details on every reward are unknown, recent leaks have listed down what appears to be the overall summary of the event alongside the tasks.

Disclaimer: The following article is based on leaks that are subject to change with the release. Readers should take each speculation with a grain of salt.

Belobog's Museum event leaked for a future Honkai Star Rail update

Belobog's famous historical tourist Museum has already been mentioned once via an in-game dialogue with Gepard. However, the event will let players enter the premises for the first time. As mentioned earlier, the leak in question did reveal many requirements to unlock the event, as well as additional tasks that everyone needs to complete.

The streets of Belobog, as shown in-game (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As per the leaks, the summary of the event has been stated as the following:

"The Belobog History and Culture Museum has been fully renovated, and the Trailblazer will server as the acting curator to lead the management and development of the museum, aiming to restore its popularity."

Two additional quests will be tied to the event, allowing players to manage the museum for a set period. The quests will include two parts of "Opportunity makes the thief," which will be available temporarily for the event's duration.

More leaks reveal that there will be five stages to managing the museum, allowing players to upgrade and unlock more areas.

HSR_stuff @Inima__ #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS¡



All information about "Belobog History and Culture Museum" event. Also some pics from the same event.



Credits to: Not_Teikoku and HKSRVN HSR LEAKS¡All information about "Belobog History and Culture Museum" event. Also some pics from the same event.Credits to: Not_Teikoku and HKSRVN #HonkaiStarRail ⚠️HSR LEAKS¡⚠️🌟All information about "Belobog History and Culture Museum" event. Also some pics from the same event.Credits to: Not_Teikoku and HKSRVN https://t.co/Loji0LG5XY

An exclusive event currency called Revitalization Value seems to be the main focus here, which players can obtain by spending on development funds.

It is also safe to assume that rewards such as Stellar Jades, Adventurer Notes, and more Honkai Star Rail ascension materials will be available upon completing certain objectives.

