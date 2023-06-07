Honkai Star Rail just released its version 1.1 update, bringing with it a plethora of changes and additions to existing in-game content. One of the major new changes involves tweaks to the existing game mode, Simulated Universe - in the form of various bug fixes and gameplay enhancements. Additionally, it seems that developer HoYoverse has included a very pleasant surprise.

They have introduced redeemable Stellar Jades from completing certain entries in the index of the Simulated Universe. In this article, we'll discuss the available rewards and how to redeem them.

How to obtain a total of 760 Stellar Jade from the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

The location of Herta's Office in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The recent version 1.1 update for Honkai Star Rail brought major changes to the Simulated Universe game mode. One of the new additions was in the form of redeemable Stellar Jades, accessible via the Simulated Universe’s Index tab. Players can refer to the above in-game map screenshot for the approximate location of the Simulated Universe.

Redeeming these Stellar Jades is a rather straightforward process and may be approached in the following way:

The Simulated Universe Index (Image via HoYoverse)

1) You must have unlocked the Simulated Universe before proceeding further.

2) Teleport to Herta’s Office within the Herta Space Station.

3) Interact with the Simulated Universe machine.

4) Next, click on the Index section of the menu.

5) Within the Index, click on the Event submenu.

6) A list of all the possible events will be generated, with 20 Stellar Jades redeemable per unlocked entry.

7) Simply click the Stellar Jade icon to collect your reward, and repeat the process for each unlocked section.

8) Exit the Simulated Universe and use your well-earned Stellar Jades to your heart’s content on the current Silver Wolf character event banner.

A total of 760 Stellar Jades can be obtained in this manner, assuming players have unlocked all 38 entries.

All 38 entries in the event section of the Simulated Universe in Honkai Star Rail

All entries within the event tab (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the possible entries within the Event tab in no particular order. Remember that this list is incomplete and will be updated later.

Stephen Lloyd’s Idea

Nomadic Miners

History Fictionologists (Part 1)

History Fictionologists (Part 2)

Jim Hulk and Jim Hall

The Cremators

Interactive Arts

Pixel World

Aha Stuffed Toy

Statue

Insect Nest

Three Little Pigs

Kindling of the Self-Annhilator

Galactic Merchant (Part 1)

Saleo (Part 1)

Implement of Error

We Are Cowboys

Nildis (Lightfish)

Nildis (Wildboar)

Nildis (Robot)

Tavern

Periodic Demon Lord

Let’s Exchange Gifts

Robot Sales Terminal

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 was released worldwide on July 7, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. Players can refer to Sportskeeda for further guides and news on the latest update.

Poll : 0 votes