Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Phase 2 events overview

Phase 2 of Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is due to arrive in a few days and is set to bring a ton of content to the title. It is also expected to introduce a new 5-star character named Kafka, her Light Cone, and a few in-game events. A recent tweet from developer HoYoverse has confirmed and revealed details about these events. Curious readers can find a summary of all the information below.

All events and Warp banners in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 Phase 2

Character Warp banner, Nessun Dorma

The upcoming Character Warp banner rotation in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will feature 5-star character Kafka. The three 4-star characters featured alongside her in the banner include Sampo, Serval, and Luka. This banner will last from August 9, 2023 (12:00, server time) to August 29, 2023 (14:59, server time).

It should be kept in mind that Kafka is a limited-time character and will not make an appearance in the Stellar Warp banner after expiration. As such, players must be quick to obtain her.

Light Cone Warp Banner, “Brilliant Fixation”

The Light Cone Warp Banner featuring 5-star Light Cone, Patience Is All You Need, will make its debut alongside the Kafka character banner. This 5-star Light Cone is regarded as the best pick for Kafka and is highly recommended.

The 4-star Light Cones, Resolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat, Eyes of the Prey, and The Birth of the Self will also be made available.

Patience Is All You Need will not be available in the permanent pool once the Brilliant Fixation banner expires on August 29, 2023 (14:59, server time).

Underground Treasure Hunt in-game event

This Honkai Star Rail 1.2 event will be open to all Trailblazers from August 9, 2023 (12:00, server time) to August 28, 2023 (03:59, server time).

Players will have to navigate a total of five ruins during this event in order to obtain the following set of rewards:

Self-Modeling Resin x1

Tracks of Destiny x1

Relic Remains

1000 Stellar Jade

Chat Box, “Where’s the Rabbit?”

Miscellaneous other rewards

As a prerequisite, players must have completed the Trailblaze Mission, Jarilo VI - Silent Galaxy.

New companion mission focused on Kafka

This companion mission is focused on Kafka and is a permanent addition. The mission will be unlocked after August 9, 2023 (12:00, server time). It will be accessible to Trailblazers who have completed the main scenario mission, Xianzhou Luofu - A Dragon Gallant, Its Ocean Distant, and have “read specific messages.”

In addition to an intriguing storyline, players will be treated to the following rewards upon completion of the mission:

Trailblaze EXP

100 Stellar Jade

Traveler’s Guide

Lost Crystal

Miscellaneous other rewards

Realm of the Strange in-game event

The final event scheduled for Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is the Realm of the Strange. In particular, the Caverns of Corrosion will present 2x drops when completed, albeit restricted to a daily cap. As a prerequisite, players must have completed the Adventure Mission called Cavern of Corrosion.

Realms of the Strange will be available from August 19, 2023 (04:00, server time) to August 26, 2023 (03:59, server time).

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 was released worldwide on July 19, 2023. This free-to-play RPG is available for PC, Android, and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port is scheduled for a Q4 2023 release.