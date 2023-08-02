Honkai Star Rail Kafka Light Cone guide: Best 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star builds

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.2 banner features Kafka, the Starron Hunter, who is deeply associated with the story. She has appeared multiple times in the main quest line and intrigued players with her calm personality and unique playstyle. The 5-star unit employs Lightning DoT to maintain a consistent damage output on enemies, which allows her to be a dedicated DPS across a few specialized team compositions.

That said, fans are wondering about the best Light Cones to use on Kafka to unleash her true potential. Luckily for them, she has a few good 5-star, 4-star, and 3-star options thanks to her Nihility Path.

This article outlines the best Light Cones to use on Kafka to build her into a strong DoT DPS in the game.

Disclaimer: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

1) Patience Is All You Need

Image showing the official artwork of Kafka's signature Light Cone (Image via HoYoverse)

Patience Is All You Need will certainly provide a massive boost to Kafka’s combat potential, given that it is her signature Light Cone. It amplifies her DMG against enemies inflicted with DoT. In addition, the passive generates more SPD for her and increases the DoT on enemies after they receive attacks.

You can consider wishing on the upcoming Light Cone banner to build Kafka as a powerful Lightning DPS.

2) In the Name of the World

Use Welt's Light Cone on Kafka to increase her damage output (Image via HoYoverse)

Welt’s signature Light Cone, In the Name of the World, shines as Kafka’s second option, as it increases her DMG against debuffed enemies. It will further increase her Effect Hit Rate and ATK stats, which are equally vital for her kit. The former improves her DoT consistency, and the latter boosts her raw Lightning DMG.

The Light Cone is fairly accessible, as you can purchase it from the in-game Starlight Exchange shop.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

1) Eyes of the Prey

Eyes of the Prey is the best 4-star Light Cone for Kafka (Image via HoYoverse)

The Eyes of the Prey is arguably Kafka’s best 4-star option in Honkai Star Rail. It increases her Effect Hit Rate, allowing her to deal consistent Lightning DMG. The DoT amplification from the passive also enhances her combat efficiency since most of her damage comes from the Shock effect.

2) Fermata

Fermata is available in the Light Cone Manifest in exchange for 200 Lucent Afterglow (Image via HoYoverse)

For an F2P Kafka build, you can also employ Fermata, an accessible 4-star Light Cone, available in the Forgotten Halls' shop. It increases the Break Effect which directly amplifies her damage from Weakness Break.

Interestingly, Fermata’s passive is catered towards Lightning and Wind characters, as it also amplifies the wearer's damage against enemies afflicted with Shock or Wind Shear.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Kafka in Honkai Star Rail

Use Hidden Shadow for an early-game Kafka build (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai Star Rail does not have a lot of 3-star Light Cone options under the Nihlity Path. Hence, beginners might struggle to effectively use Kafka in battle.

That said, they can consider using the Hidden Shadow as an affordable alternative for the Stallaron Hunter. The gacha Light Cone will increase her Basic ATK DMG after she unleashes her Skill.

The extra damage will certainly help her clear some of the late-game activities once she debuts as a playable character.