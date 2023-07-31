Honkai Star Rail Kafka release countdown: All warp characters and 4-stars list

Blade’s banner in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 will expire soon, setting up the stage for Kafka’s debut as a playable character on August 9, 2023, across all platforms. Like the other 5-star units, her banner will be available for a limited timeframe, and fans should summon her before the end of patch 1.2. In addition, her signature weapon, Patience is All You Need, will be on the Brilliant Fixation warp throughout her banner phase.

While the major Star Rail updates roll out simultaneously worldwide, the second banner release time differs across its server locations. Hence, this article includes different countdown timers to help readers track Kafa’s release across Asia, Europe, and America.

It further lists all the rate-up 4-star characters that will feature on her banner.

When does Kafka release in Honkai Star Rail?

As mentioned, Kafka is scheduled to be released in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 on August 9, 2023. Since she features in the second phase of the patch, her banner will appear at different times across Asia, Europe, and American servers.

Each of the countdowns below tracks her release across the three different regions.

Once the timer hits zero, fans from the respective server can access the second banner to summon Kafka as their Lightning DPS.

What are the 4-star characters on the Kafka banner?

HoYoverse has officially lined up the 4-star characters listed below to feature on the Kafka banner in Honkai Star Rail:

Luka (The Nihility: Physical)

(The Nihility: Physical) Sampo (The Nihility: Wind)

(The Nihility: Wind) Serval (The Erudition: Lightning)

While Sampo and Serval have been in the game since its release, Luka is the new addition in version 1.2. He will likely play out as a DPS or sub-DPS character, as his abilities deal multiple instances of Physical DMG to opponents. In addition, he treads on the Nihility Path to unleash consistent DoT, which increases his overall damage output in the battle.

That said, both Sampo and Serval also add value to the Kafka banner, as they excel as sub-DPS across multiple team setups. In fact, they are expected to synergize well with the specified 5-star unit, as she can increase their DoT potential.