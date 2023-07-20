Is Luka worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update will feature a couple of brand-new playable characters, among which Luka will stand out as a 4-star unit that's highly accessible to players. He will be added to the Physical line-up as a primary DPS that uses the Nihility Path to launch multiple attacks on enemies, triggering consistent Bleed DMG. Additionally, his brawl-type playstyle is unique as it grants him a Fighting Will to unleash enhanced basic ATKs during combat.

Although Luka has been described as a renowned individual from Belobog’s Underworld, he has yet to appear in this title's primary questline. He has gained prominence as an optimistic member of Wildfire, possessing exceptional martial arts skills. Moreover, he's one of the best boxers from Boulder Town’s Fight Club.

Since Stellar Jades are a limited resource in Honkai Star Rail, you should analyze every aspect of his abilities before considering summoning him.

What makes Luka worth pulling in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Official artwork for Luka (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka will likely fulfill the role of a DoT-based DPS since he relies on Bleed as his primary source of damage. His Ultimate and Talent generate Fighting Will stacks, which maximize his Physical DMG during combat.

Luka launches four hits of DMG on his Basic ATK (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka’s basic ATK launches a four-hit combo, with the final one dealing additional damage to opponents inflicted with Bleed. This ability is seemingly his primary source of damage as it gets enhanced by the Fighting Will stacks.

This unit's Skill uses a portion of his ATK as Physical DMG on a target with a fixed chance of inflicting the Bleed effect on that opponent.

Visuals from Luka's Ultimate (Image via HoYoverse)

Luka’s Ultimate deals damage and provides Fighting Will stacks. It also has a chance of increasing the damage taken by a target. The combination of this with his Talent allows him to obtain stacks from a variety of attack sources.

Should you summon Luka in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Luka is set to be an excellent 4-star DPS unit that can riddle enemies with Bleed damage. He will be available on the Kafka banner in the second half of version 1.2, expected to release around August 9, 2023.

That said, we recommend you skip him unless you are summoning for the 5-star unit. The game offers quite a few accessible damage dealers, such as Dan Heng and Hook, that can help you clear the more difficult content in Honkai Star Rail.

It is worth noting that wishing on a character is a matter of personal preference. You can also try him at the Aptitude showcase to analyze his playstyle, which is worth considering to determine his pull value.