Honkai Star Rail Physical characters ranked

There are currently four Physical characters in Honkai Star Rail. Their viability ranges all over the place, especially since their roles tend to differ. However, there are definitely some excellent options with this type that are worth using in this game. This article will rank the current four units with this type. It is worth mentioning that Luka will be a future Physical character in Honkai Star Rail.

He wasn't playable when this article was formed, so keep that in mind for the following rankings. Likewise, any other unit with this type introduced in a later update won't be listed here.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Clara and Natasha excel as Physical characters in Honkai Star Rail

4) Trailblazer

Physical Trailblazer is a free unit, but not too useful outside of their accessibility (Image via HoYoverse)

Arguably one of the weakest characters in Honkai Star Rail overall is the Trailblazer. More specifically, the Physical variant of this unit is considered quite mediocre, as the Fire version is excellent in the current metagame. Physical Trailblazer is good when a person starts the game, but their efficacy wanes as the player progresses.

The out-of-combat healing via the Trailblazer's Technique can heal all allies by 15% of their max HP. Combat-wise, Trailblazer is okay in battles with a single target or multiple foes, yet several other damage dealers would be preferred for consistency's sake.

To Trailblazer's credit, this unit is a scarce example of a 5-star that you can easily get Eidolons just by playing through the game. That means you could unlock some of their more valuable abilities compared to other options in this game, especially if you're F2P.

3) Sushang

Sushang is pretty good but only ranks low here since there aren't many units with this type (Image via HoYoverse)

Sushang is a great Physical character in Honkai Star Rail, especially if the player can reliably trigger Weakness Break on their enemies. She does more damage with her Skill against enemies with Weakness Break. Not to mention, she even gets some extra SPD.

There aren't many characters with this type that are great damage dealers, so Sushang will always have a valuable role in the current meta. She's primarily suited for single-target fights, so her value in battles against multiple foes does diminish quite a bit.

2) Natasha

Some free units are very good in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

A free healer is always valuable, especially when the character is the rare Physical type. Every team will need a shielder, healer, or both as they progress through Honkai Star Rail's various battles. Fortunately, the game gives you Natasha early on, although it should be stated that other units like Bailu outdo her healing.

Nonetheless, there isn't much reason to ignore Natasha in this game. Every Honkai Star Rail player should consider building her until powercreep potentially pushes her out of the meta in the future. It also helps that she can remove a debuff by using her Skill on a character, which is especially important if said ally gets CC'd.

1) Clara

Clara is easily the best option here for general usefulness (Image via HoYoverse)

Clara is the second 5-star Physical character in Honkai Star Rail and is much more useful than the Trailblazer. She's an interesting unit in that her damage is amazing. She excels in AOE DMG, with her Skill hitting all foes.

Her ultimate is also not too shabby, as it's rare to see an offensive unit have a good damage-reduction ability. Svarog's counters from her Talent also generate free damage worth highlighting here, especially since they boost her Skill's deadliness.

She's available as one of the Stellar Warp options and is a unit worth getting. You can guarantee her arrival if you pull 300 times on the Stellar Warp.

