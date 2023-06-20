5 most underrated characters to use in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has become another popular gacha title from HoYoverse. It boasts a comprehensive catalog of playable characters, each possessing unique traits and abilities. Among them, a chosen few gain prominence and overshadow the remaining characters that are still worth using in the game. It is customary for gacha fans to overlook the latter often, as they are considered underrated.

Although they showcase excellent performance in the late-game content, players will likely exclude them from any team setup. This article explores five usable characters in Honkai Star Rail, often considered underrated.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Arlan and 4 other most underrated usable characters in Honkai Star Rail

5) Hook

Hook: Self-proclaimed boss of The Moles (Image via HoYoverse)

As the self-proclaimed boss of The Moles, Hook thrives as a Fire unit, capable of taking down single or multiple enemies during battle. She has one of the highest damage outputs among all the 4-star characters in Honkai Star Rail, making her an excellent pick for those needing a dedicated DPS.

Although the community considers Hook an underrated character, she is brimming with potential at higher Eidolons, as it caters to her damage and Burn effectiveness.

4) Himeko

Himeko has been buffed after the Closed Beta Test (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko is arguably the only underrated 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail, as the community is dissatisfied with her damage numbers. The developers buffed her abilities before the title's global release only to make her viable as a shieldbreaker.

However, fans overlook the possibility of a Himeko and Silver Wolf combo in a mono-Fire team composition with great AoE damage potential during combat. Players will most likely use Asta since she can increase her allies' Fire DMG by 18% from one of her traces.

With some of the most robust support in the game, the 5-star scientist can definitely pack a punch against a group of elite enemies.

3) Sampo

For enemies with Wind weakness, Sampo can be an absolute menace. The eloquent mercenary from the Underworld knows how to crack open a fight by applying a bunch of Wind Shear effects. When his opponent gets a turn, they are usually riddled with DoT, which takes away a significant portion of their HP bar.

Moreover, his effectiveness can soar through the roof against single-target bosses like Kafka from Simulated Universe World 5. Sampo is one of her best counters, as he can bust down her entire shield within three to four turns.

2) Dan Heng

Dan Heng is among the free-to-play 4-star units players acquire a few minutes into the Honkai Star Rail's prologue. He is coveted as an early-game DPS before getting discarded for a better character.

However, players should consider investing in Den Heng without another damage dealer, as he performs well against more formidable enemies. As a follower of the Hunt Path, his single-target damage output rivals some of the 5-star units, making him one of the best Wind characters in the title.

1) Arlan

Arlan from Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With proper investment, Arlan becomes indispensable for the late-game setups in Honkai Star Rail. His major selling point is his Shackle Breaker, which sacrifices his HP instead of consuming ability points.

Players should consider building him since Skill Point management is vital to winning some of the crucial boss fights in the game, and Arlan is a great help in that department.

Moreover, his damage increases significantly at lower HP, pushing his potential as a sub-DPS unit from the Destruction Path.

