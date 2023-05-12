Honkai Star Rail Hook build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

Hook's involvement in the Honkai Star Rail main story was short, but she does appear as a central character in a series of side quests. While still a child, Hook has mastered the ins and outs of the Underworld, as she claims to be the boss of a small organization called The Moles. Although Hook might appear as a small child with an average height of no more than 4ft, she can pack a lot of punch with some of the highest damage numbers in the game.

She is associated with the Destruction Path and wields the Fire element. The following article lists the best Light Cones, Traces, and Relics for the optimal damage build on Hook.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to build Hook as an optimal DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail

1) Skills and Traces to prioritize

Hook's abilities deal high bursts of fire damage to enemies alongside burn DoT (damage over time). Since her Path is tied to Destruction, dealing ultimate skill on a single target will allow her to enhance her next skill attack, damaging everyone within an area.

Hook skill in standard form (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Hook's burst damage and DoT scale off her total ATK, as the latter can last for two turns on enemies. Additionally, her passive talent can increase any outgoing damage on enemies inflicted with the Burn debuff and regenerated five energy.

Hook skill in enhanced form after ultimate (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The loop here is to cast Hook's skill, followed by her ultimate ability. This will allow Hook to enhance her skill, damaging a single enemy and multiple targets adjacent to it. Note that she has a 100% base chance of applying burn on targets. Regarding Traces, focus on her crit damage and ATK.

2) Light Cones

When it comes to 5-star Light Cones, you have multiple F2P options throughout various activities. First, "On the Fall of an Aeon" can be free from Herta's Store in exchange for 8 Herta Bonds. It can increase the wearer's ATK after attacking an enemy, stacking up to 4 times.

The wearer's damage can grow for two more turns after inflicting a weakness break on enemies.

On the Fall of an Aeon Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The second 5-star Light Cone, called Something Irreplaceable, comes from the Starlight Exchange for 600 Undying Starlight. It can increase the wearer's ATK and restores their HP after defeating an enemy or being hit. While this effect is active, the Light Cone can further increase the wearer's damage until the end of their turn.

Something Irreplaceable Light Cone (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Regarding a free 4-star Light Cone, the Woof! Walk Time! Light Cone can increase the damage of the wearer based on debuffs inflicted on enemies, including bleeding and burn. It can be purchased from Forgotten Halls Shop in exchange for 200 Lucent Afterglow.

3) Best Relics and Planar Ornaments

The best Relic set for Hook is the "Firesmith of Lava Forging," increasing the wearer's fire damage after ultimate, alongside their skill damage. This set piece can be farmed from Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Conflagration, located within Stargazer Navalia in Xianzhou Loufu.

Cavern of Corrosion (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

For Planar Ornaments, go for the Celestial Differentiator 2-set, increasing the wearer's crit rate and damage.

Poll : 0 votes