Honkai Star Rail 1.2 characters: Blade, Kafka Banner order leaks, and 4-stars

With the release of Luocha, Honkai Star Rail is heading towards its patch 1.2 that will bring in a new set of contents and character banners. While HoYoverse has officially lined up Blade and Kafka for the upcoming update, leaks have covered their banner order and 4-star units, which will likely appear with them. Additionally, Luka has been confirmed to be one of the featured characters on their banner, and is expected to bring in a new playstyle and strength to the title’s Physical roster.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail 1.2 leaks suggest Blade and Kafka banner order, and featured 4-star characters

Several credible leaks online, including the Save Your Jades webpage, have claimed that Blade will appear in update 1.2's first-banner phase. HoYoverse has officially revealed him as one of the loyal members of the Stellaron Hunter faction, working alongside Kafka and Silver Wolf. He is also considered the physical embodiment of a blade that possesses terrific self-healing ability.

Here is a list of 4-star units that have been speculated to feature on Blade’s banner:

Arlan (The Destruction: Lightning)

(The Destruction: Lightning) Natasha (The Abundance: Physical)

(The Abundance: Physical) Suhang (The Hunt: Physical)

While Sushang and Natasha have appeared in some of the previous banners, Arlan will be featured for the first time. Fans will likely pull for the Lightning unit as he possesses a unique playstyle and a Skill Point-neutral moveset.

This leaves Kafka for the second-banner phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.2. She is a Stallaron Hunter, known for her calm and collected personality. Trailblazers got a glimpse of her abilities during the prologue.

According to the leaks, the following are the 4-star units expected to appear with Kafka in the next patch:

Luka (The Nihility: Physical)

(The Nihility: Physical) Serval (The Erudition: Lightning)

(The Erudition: Lightning) Sampo (The Nihility: Wind)

It seems like Sampo and Luka will be featured for the first time on a limited-time banner in update 1.2. While the former has been in the game since its release, the latter is a fresh character that was officially showcased during HoYoverse’s drip-marketing campaign.

This concludes every speculation regarding the Blade and Kafka banner for Honkai Star Rail 1.2, which is expected to release around July 19, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes