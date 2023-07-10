Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update: Two new Relic sets and Planar Ornament details

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.2 livestream showcased fresh content that will be added to the new patch, including new regions, enemies, and more. Among them, two Relic Sets and Planar Ornaments are prominent additions that can be used by both upcoming and existing characters. This article will cover everything about the new gear pieces that will drop from the new Cavern of Corrosion and Simulated Universe World.

It is worth noting that the exact number of attributes generated from the set bonuses is still unknown as they are still under development.

Disclaimer: Gear stats mentioned are based on official in-game data.

What are the details about new Relic sets in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Image showing Longevous Disciple Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

According to the official details, the Longevous Disciple’s two-piece set bonus increases the max HP of the equipping character. The four-piece set bonus, on the other hand, increases the wearer's CRIT Rate for a few turns, whenever they take a hit or consume HP.

Moreover, the effect is stackable, allowing players to sustain the buff during combat. The first passive will help a lot of Honkai Star Rail characters that scale on HP. It will likely be the best option for Blade, as he consumes his HP to inflict AoE Wind DMG.

Image showing Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Relic set (Image via HoYoverse)

Next up, the Messenger Traversing Hackerspace’s two-piece set bonus increases the wearer's SPD. It further provides SPD to any ally for a few turns after the wearer uses their Ultimate. While the passive does not stack, any support can benefit from it as long as they cast their Ultimate frequently.

What are the details about new Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail 1.2?

Image showing Rutilant Arena Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

The Rutilant Arena is one of the upcoming planar ornaments that increases the wearer's CRIT Rate. It also increases their Basic ATK and Skill DMG when the CRIT Rate percentage reaches a certain percentage. The Ornament will benefit DPS and sub-DPS units that require high CRIT values in their overall build.

Image showing Broken Keel Planar Ornament (Image via HoYoverse)

In contrast, the Broken Keel’s passive increases the wearer's Effect Res. It further increases all allies’ CRIT DMG when the Effect RES is equal to or greater than a certain percentage. The effect will certainly benefit support characters, as they can further boost the CRIT DMG of all their teammates, enabling them to inflict increased damage.

As mentioned, a new Cavern of Corrosion will be added in the Alchemy Commission, a new region that will be added with the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 update. Likewise, the Planar Ornament will be added to Simulated Universe World 7.

