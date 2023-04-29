Honkai Star Rail turn-based combat guide: Tips to easily defeat bosses and mobs

At first glance, Honkai Star Rail can look intimidating when starting your new adventure. While the game esthetically looks and feels similar to Genshin Impact, the core gameplay couldn’t have been any more different. Unlike Genshin, MiHoYo’s latest release adopts a turn-based approach to combat. You’ll typically construct a squad of four characters and take on different kinds of enemies.

Every character has specific vital characteristics you must become familiar with to win more battles. Similarly, some enemies will be far more challenging and will truly test your in-game knowledge. Once you become aware of the basics, the turn-based combat will feel far more comfortable to manage.

Honkai Star Rail’s turn-based combat feels highly engaging

For the most part, turn-based combat works relatively simply. There are three types of attacks – basic, skill, and ultimate. Your basic attack adds one skill point, while your skill moves consume it. Ultimate attacks have their meters; you can trigger them whenever they’re full.

Technically, ultimate attacks do the most severe damage, while basic attacks do the least. However, many characters have different roles in Honkai Star Rail, and their skill moves might differ. For example, March 7th provides shields with her skill move but does direct damage with her basic skill. You must understand when to execute a particular move to not waste your resources.

When it comes to the type of damage, understanding the enemy type is very important. In Honkai Star Rail, every attack has a specific elemental aspect, and every enemy has certain weaknesses. Ideally, you’ll want to hit an enemy with an attack that it’s weak against.

It’s impossible to target all seven weaknesses with a single squad, but you can follow some simple steps to manage them:

It’s advisable to level up one character from each element. Preferences should be given to the ice, fire, and wind type, as you’ll encounter several enemies with these elements as their weaknesses.

Always try to scout the enemy squad composition before taking them on. You can follow the instructions while choosing your squad regarding end-game content like world simulation.

Ensure you have characters that can do single and multi-target AoE damage in Honkai Star Rail. The former is excellent at killing bosses, while the latter is required to clear pesky minions.

Aside from combat, level up your characters whenever possible. You’ll also want to concentrate on the light cones you attach to them. Leveling those light cones is also essential in Honkai Star Rail.

Following these tips should help you win most of the combats in the game. Sometimes you’ll still suffer from poor RNG, and it’s best to retreat in such cases before retrying.

