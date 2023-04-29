Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super

Honkai: Star Rail is a space fantasy RPG title from the talented developers at HoYoverse. It is a sequel to Honkai Impact 3rd, and fans can expect to see a lot of familiar characters along with a couple of new ones. The game is available for free on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Android, and iOS. Due to design choices and compatibility with mobile devices, it was built not to be particularly resource hungry.

GTX 1650 and GTX 1650 Super are entry-level gaming GPUs from Nvidia, released back in 2019. These two graphics cards are targeted at casual gamers who want to get into the world of gaming without spending a fortune. Despite their age, they can easily handle Honkai: Star Rail without issues. Having said that, users looking to optimize their experience will need to tweak a few things.

Most optimal graphics settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with GTX 1650

Although the GTX 1650 can play the title with ease, users of the GPU should tweak a few settings for the best possible experience. The target here is a consistent 60 FPS, which is relatively easy to achieve.

The following settings are suggested for the most balanced gameplay experience in Honkai: Star Rail with the GTX 1650:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.0

1.0 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: High

High Bloom Effect: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: High

Most optimal settings to use in Honkai: Star Rail with GTX 1650 Super

The situation is the same with the GTX 1650 Super. Since this GPU has more computing power, users can turn up a few graphics settings to achieve similar results. Settings such as Shadow Quality, Bloom Effect, and more can be increased, thanks to the higher graphic processing capabilities of the GTX 1650 Super.

The following settings are recommended for a smooth and stable experience in Honkai: Star Rail with the GTX 1650 Super:

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1.0

1.0 Shadow Quality: High

High Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: High

High Bloom Effect: High

High Anti-Aliasing: TAA

TAA Light Quality: High

These settings were curated by keeping in mind both visuals as well as framerates. Hence, these graphics settings will provide users with the most balanced experience in the game by bringing the best of both worlds.

While the game will run smoothly for the most part, in some instances, users might experience stutters and lags. If that is the case, updating to the latest Nvidia GPU drivers is recommended to mitigate such issues.

