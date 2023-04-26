Best Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

HoYoverse released Honkai: Star Rail on April 26, 2023, as a brand-new addition to the Honkai series. The game has been under development for a while and was mainly built for last-generation devices. The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is comparatively fresh and packs enough power to run this Role Playing Game (RPG) without hiccups.

Honkai: Star Rail brings a new mythical world to life with its unique approach to building characters and all other assets. The developers have implemented high-quality renders to provide the best visual and gameplay experience. GTX 1660 Ti users may be unable to play the title at a higher resolution, but the card can efficiently run it in custom high settings with a stable frame rate.

Let us take a look at the best graphics settings for Honkai: Star Rail on the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti.

Most optimal Honkai: Star Rail graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti is a mid-range card for entry-level gamers and enthusiasts. While it may not be the most powerful piece of silicon on the shelf, it can smoothly run most games at a 1080p resolution. However, the card's performance takes a toll if users crank up the settings beyond its capabilities.

Honkai: Star Rail may feature a cartoon-like art style, but it can be very demanding when the graphics settings are set to high. Therefore, users must manually configure the graphics options to achieve the best results. It is best to avoid running the game in the maximum settings and instead test it from the medium settings.

Here are the best settings for Honkai: Star Rail for GTX 1660 Ti users.

Graphics Quality: Custom

Custom Resolution: 1920x1080 Full Screen

1920x1080 Full Screen FPS: 60

60 Vsync: Off

Off Rendering Quality: 1

1 Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Reflection Quality: High

High Character Quality: High

High Environment Detail: High

High Bloom Effect: Medium

Medium Anti-Aliasing: FXAA

FXAA Light Quality: Medium

GTX 1660 Ti users must sacrifice the 2k resolution experience as the game draws a lot of resources and can cause it to stutter. Players can choose to tweak the graphics settings further if the in-game performance does not satisfy or meet the requirements.

The Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti is a decent graphics card and is commonly seen in most budget gaming setups. It can provide a smooth gaming experience for this latest RPG title but may show a few frame drops while exploring the open-world map.

It is important to remember that the game's performance can vary depending on the PC's components, including the processor and graphics card combination.

Players can also try lowering a few of the options in the graphics settings menu to gain a consistent frame rate and reduce hardware temperature. All in all, some users may need to compromise on the visual experience to gain smoother gameplay. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more graphics settings and game guides.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes