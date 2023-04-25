The market for high-end graphics cards has always been an exciting one. Every year, PC gaming enthusiasts wait to pass the crown of the most powerful GPU to the one that deserves it the most. Last year, NVIDIA launched the RTX 3090 Ti, the flagship of NVIDIA's Ampere GPU lineup. However, even the current generation's RTX 4070 Ti offers better performance than the 3090 Ti.

AMD and Intel are also trying to capture the market. AMD is focusing on relatively cheaper RDNA 3.0 GPUs, and Intel is planning to introduce enthusiast-grade GPUs in the upcoming ARC Battlemage series.

So, without further ado, let's look at the five best high-end graphics cards for gaming in 2023 so far.

Top 5 high-end graphics cards for gaming: 8K, ultra settings, 120+ FPS, and more

5) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti

Graphics processor GA 102 Architecture Ampere Total cores 10752 GDDR6X memory 24 GB Memory bus 384-bit Process size 8nm (Samsung) Base clock 1560 MHz TDP 450 W

The NVIDIA RTX 3090 Ti was the best GPU from NVIDIA's previous generation Ampere series graphics cards. Currently, it is even suppressed by the RTX 4070 Ti, but it still manages to secure the fifth place on this list. This 4K gaming GPU has a pretty heavy power consumption rate. At the same 450 watts TDP, the RTX 4090 provides almost 60% better performance. The price of a new 3090 Ti is around $1,430, but buyers can get much better prices in the used market.

4) AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Graphics processor Navi 31 Architecture RDNA 3.0 Total cores 6144 GDDR6 memory 24 GB Memory bus 384-bit Process size 5nm (TSMC) Base clock 1855 MHz TDP 355 W

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is team red's current flagship graphics card. It belongs to the RX 7000 (RDNA 3.0) series GPUs and was released on December 13 last year. It outperforms the RTX 3090 Ti and is on par with the RTX 4070 Ti in terms of performance, with slightly better performance in games optimized for AMD. The price of a new RX 7900 XTX starts at around $960.

3) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Graphics processor AD 104 Architecture Ada Lovelace Total cores 7680 GDDR6X memory 12 GB Memory bus 192-bit Process size 5nm (TSMC) Base clock 2310 MHz TDP 285 W

The NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti is based on NVIDIA's latest Ada Lovelace architecture, which makes this XX70 card even more powerful than the previous generation's XX90 GPUs. Over the years, NVIDIA has also managed to reduce power consumption in their flagship ray-tracing GPUs. The 4070 Ti has a TDP of 285 watts compared to the 300 watts of the 3070 Ti. Its price starts from $800.

2) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

Graphics processor AD 103 Architecture Ada Lovelace Total cores 9728 GDDR6X memory 16 GB Memory bus 256-bit Process size 5nm (TSMC) Base clock 2205 MHz TDP 320 W

The NVIDIA RTX 4080 is the second-best high-end graphics card in the current market. Packed with a 304 Tensor and 76 RT cores, this is a beastly 4K gaming GPU. At the time of its launch, NVIDIA released two variants of RTX 4080: one with 16GB VRAM and another with 12GB. They later relaunched the 12GB variant, which was renamed as the RTX 4070 Ti. The price of RTX 4080 starts at around $1,150.

1) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Graphics processor AD 102 Architecture Ada Lovelace Total cores 16384 GDDR6X memory 24 GB Memory bus 384-bit Process size 5nm (TSMC) Base clock 2235 MHz TDP 450 W

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is the best high-end graphics card of 2023 so far. It is also the most powerful gaming laptop GPU. However, analysts and NVIDIA fans are expecting a Ti version soon, which will surpass the capabilities of the RTX 4090. This 4K/8K gaming GPU costs around $1,550.

These were our picks for the five best high-end graphics cards right now. However, experts believe that the upcoming RTX 50 "Blackwell" series GPUs will have significant improvements, similar to the RTX 4090 being two times more powerful than the 3090 Ti.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

