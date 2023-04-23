5 best GPUs to play Dead Island 2 in 1080p

Dead Island 2 was released on April 21st this year. The game may not be as needy as some other recent AAA titles, but requires a basic mid-range gaming PC to run it smoothly. The minimum and recommended specs are mentioned below. Interested gamers should check it out before buying the game. However, in this article, we will exclusively discuss the best GPUs to play Dead Island 2 in 1080p.

5 best GPUs to play Dead Island 2 at full HD resolution: AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards

Here are the official minimum and recommended specs requirements for Dead Island 2:

Minimum specs Recommended specs Operating system Microsoft Windows 10 Microsoft Windows 10 Processor AMD FX-9590 / Intel Core i7-7700HQ Ryzen 5 5600X / Intel Core i9-9900K RAM 10 GB 10 GB Storage 70 GB 70 GB DirectX 12 12 Graphics card Radeon R9 390X (8192 VRAM) / GeForce GTX 1060 (6144 VRAM) Radeon RX 6800 XT (16384 VRAM) / GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8192 MB)

The official minimum specs can run the game in 1080p, at 30 FPS, with the lowest settings. At 1440p resolution, the recommended specs can run the game at 60 FPS, high settings. Now lets check the 5 best GPUs to play Dead Island 2 in full HD.

1) AMD Radeon RX 5700

Graphics processor Navi 10 Architecture RDNA 1.0 Total cores 2304 GDDR6 memory 8 GB Memory bus 256-bit Process size 7nm (TSMC) Base clock 1465 MHz TDP 180 W

The AMD Radeon RX 5700 is the cheapest GPU on the list that can play the game at full HD and ultra settings. As it is almost unavailable in the new GPU market, interested buyers can haul one for cheap in the used market.

This lower mid-range GPU from AMD can provide an average of 60 FPS at full HD resolution and ultra settings, with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 and FidelityFX Variable Shading on.

2) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super

Graphics processor TU 104 Architecture Turing Total cores 2560 GDDR6 memory 8 GB Memory bus 256-bit Process size 12nm (TSMC) Base clock 1605 MHz TDP 215

The good-old RTX 2070 Super from NVIDIA can provide an average of 100 FPS at full HD resolution and ultra settings. From RTX 30 series, NVIDIA stopped making "Super" series GPUs. But this GPU is pretty old and rare.

Due to NVIDIA's price fluctuation, buying this one new will cost around $1000, it is suggested to get one for a much cheaper price in the used market.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6650XT

Graphics processor Navi 23 Architecture RDNA 2.0 Total cores 2048 GDDR6 memory 8 GB Memory bus 128-bit Process size 7nm (TSMC) Base clock 2055 MHz TDP 176 W

The AMD Radeon RX 6650XT is equivalent to the NVIDIA RTX 2070 Super. The 2070 Super wins in NVIDIA-optimized games, and the 6650XT gets ahead in AMD-optimized games.

Dead Island 2 being an AMD optimized game, the RX 6650 XT gets an upper hand.

This mid-range GPU from AMD can provide an average of 90 FPS at full HD resolution and ultra settings, with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 and FidelityFX Variable Shading on. The price of a new RX 6650XT starts at around $260.

4) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060

Graphics processor GA 106 Architecture Ampere Total cores 358 GDDR6 memory 12 GB Memory bus 192-bit Process size 8nm (Samsung) Base clock 1320 MHz TDP 170 W

According to the latest Steam hardware survey (March 2023), NVIDIA RTX 3060 is the most popular GPU worldwide. It is the second-place holder on our list of best GPUs to play Dead Island 2 in 1080p.

This lower mid-range GPU from NVIDIA's Ada Lovelace family also provides an average of 100 FPS at full HD resolution and ultra settings. In the new GPU market, the price of the RTX 3060 starts at around $325.

5) AMD Radeon RX 6750XT

Graphics processor Navi 22 Architecture RDNA 2.0 Total cores 2560 GDDR6 memory 12 GB Memory bus 192 bit Process size 7 nm (TSMC) Base clock 2150 MHz TDP 250 W

The AMD Radeon RX 6750XT is our top pick among the best GPUs to play the game in 1080p. If you are trying to get the best performance at 1080p, going higher than this GPU will be overkill.

This higher mid-range GPU from AMD can provide an average of 120 FPS at full HD resolution and ultra settings, with FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 and FidelityFX Variable Shading on. You can get this GPU for around $370 in the new hardware market.

It is pretty clear that Dead Island 2, takes advantage of AMD GPUs. Although FSR is available on NVIDIA GPUs as well, to take full advantage of it, AMD GPUs are recommended.

If you are one of those fans who have been waiting for Dead Island 2, you should go for AMD GPUs, as they will offer better performance at a lower price.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

