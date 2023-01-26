Best Forspoken graphics settings for AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT

The RX 6650 XT is AMD's premium 1080p gaming option. The card is a slightly improved variant of the RX 6600 XT. The mid-cycle refresh card relies on its increased clock speeds to deliver extra performance.

Forspoken is not a light game to run. It packs unmatched visuals and is not optimized that well on PC. However, with its sheer graphics computing prowess, the 6650 XT can quickly run the title at up to 1440p resolution.

The game comes with multiple graphics customization options. This makes choosing the best settings a bit difficult. Thus, this guide will dive into the best settings for the RX 6650 XT.

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is an excellent choice for playing Forspoken

The AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT is a direct competitor to the RTX 3060 Ti. According to TechPowerUp's GPU computing power aggregates, the AMD GPU is about 10% slower than the Nvidia equivalent.

However, the GPU can easily handle Forspoken. The card can run the game for 1440p 60 FPS with the following settings.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the AMD Radeon RX 6800 at the highest quality

Display

Resolution : Set it to 2560x1440.

: Set it to 2560x1440. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Quality.

Quality. Nvidia DLSS: Off.

Off. Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Low.

Low. Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Low.

: Low. Ray Traced Shadows: Off.

Off. Ambient Occlusion: Low.

Low. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

Gamers who want to play the game at high refresh rates will have to scale to FHD. The card can efficiently run Forspoken at about 80 FPS or more at today's most popular resolution.

Best graphics settings for Forspoken with the Radeon RX 6650 XT for the highest framerate

Display

Resolution : Set it to 1920x1080.

: Set it to 1920x1080. Brightness: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Gamma: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Maximum Frame Rate: 120 FPS

120 FPS V-Sync: Off

Off Screen Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Select Main Display: Your primary monitor.

Your primary monitor. Color Filter Options: As per your preference.

As per your preference. Filter Strength: As per your preference.

Rendering

Variable Rate Shading: Off.

Off. Dynamic Resolution: Off.

Off. Model Memory: Standard.

Standard. Texture Memory: Standard.

Image Quality

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2: Off.

Off. Nvidia DLSS: Quality

Quality Sharpness: 0.80.

0.80. Render Resolution: 100%

100% Model Detail Level: Standard.

Standard. Texture Filtering: Standard.

Post Filters

Reflections: Standard.

Standard. Motion Blur: Off.

Off. Depth of Field: Off.

Off. Fog Quality: Standard

Standard Cloud Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality : Standard.

: Standard. Ray Traced Shadows: On.

On. Ambient Occlusion: Standard.

Standard. Ray Traced Ambient Occlusion : Off.

: Off. Anti-Aliasing: Temporal AA.

The RX 6650 XT is one of the best options for 1080p gaming. This is evident from the fact that it can run one of the most demanding titles of 2023 in 1440p, which is not its target resolution.

