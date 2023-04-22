Best Dead Island 2 graphics for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

Dead Island 2 is a new survival title and features a massive zombie outbreak. The game puts players in the middle of an infected city to fight their way through it. It has stunning visuals and a unique art style that separates it from other apocalyptic titles. Users with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti card can play through the title at decent frame rates at high graphics presets.

Players are tasked with surviving through hordes of zombies with makeshift weapons and a nifty crafting mechanic. This fun and gore-filled zombie-killing game offers a comprehensive storyline with different boss fights that require utilizing all the available resources at hand.

Let us take a look at the best graphics settings for Dead Island 2 for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti users.

Dead Island 2 runs smoothly on Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

Published by Deep Silver and created by Dambuster Studios, Dead Island 2 is a sequel to the earlier 2011 game in the series. The brand-new infection and infestation title takes place in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Players need to complete all the prompted objectives to find a cure and survive the quarantined area while fighting off several zombie waves.

1660 Ti users can enjoy a vibrant gameplay experience with apt clarity by following the graphics settings listed below.

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Ultra graphics settings

Dead Island 2 can run in ultra graphics settings on a gaming rig equipped with the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti. However, the game struggles to maintain a stable frame rate of 60 as the visual assets are quite demanding.

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor)

1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor) Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: 90 (Player preference)

90 (Player preference) Motion Blur: 0

Advanced

Overall Quality: Ultra

Ultra Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: Ultra

Ultra Post Processing: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Textures: Ultra

Ultra Effects: Ultra

Ultra Foliage Details: Ultra

Ultra SSAO: Ultra

Ultra Indirect Shadows: Ultra

Ultra Screen Space Reflections: Ultra

Ultra Shading Quality: Ultra

Ultra AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: On

Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti high graphics settings

The 1660 Ti can smoothly run the game with a high graphics preset and maintain frame rates above 60 for a decent gameplay experience.

Display

Resolution: 1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor)

1920x1080 (Native resolution of your monitor) Window Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen VSync: No

No Maximum Framerate: Unlimited

Unlimited Field of View: 90 (Player preference)

90 (Player preference) Motion Blur: 0

Advanced

Overall Quality: High

High Anti Aliasing: Temporal AA High

Temporal AA High View Distance: High

High Post Processing: High

High Shadows: High

High Textures: High

High Effects: High

High Foliage Details: High

High SSAO: High

High Indirect Shadows: High

High Screen Space Reflections: High

High Shading Quality: High

High AMD Fidelity Super Resolution 2: Quality

Quality AMD Fidelity Variable Shading: On

Players can choose to lower the overall graphics quality to enjoy out higher frame rates while using the Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti. The medium and low preset compromise the visual quality for improved performance.

Dead Island 2 is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more graphics settings guides.

