Best Atomic Heart graphics settings for Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti was launched as a cheaper alternative to the costlier RTX 2060 Super in 2019. The card is faster than the last-gen GTX 1070 and can handle most video games at 1440p without major performance issues. It, however, lacks support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Nvidia's temporal upscaling formula, DLSS.

That said, the launch of AMD's upscaling tech, FSR, has rejuvenated these older GPUs. The card can handle most of the latest AAA releases at up to QHD by rendering the game at a slightly lower resolution.

In addition, Atomic Heart is pretty well optimized on PC. Thus, gamers can play it with some tweaks to the settings without major stutters or framerate drops.

Atomic Heart runs pretty well on the Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Ti

The GTX 1660 Ti is quite a capable card on paper. It is based on the TU116 graphics processor, a cut-down version of the TU106 that powers the RTX 2060 lineup.

The card packs 6 GB of video memory and was introduced for $280, making it a solid budget choice for gamers building a sub-$1,000 gaming PC.

Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the GTX 1660 Ti for higher visual quality

The GTX 1660 Ti can maintain a playable framerate with the following mixture of high, ultra, and max settings applied:

Screen

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Image Sharpening: 1

1 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen FPS Cap: 300

300 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Display Selection: 1

Quality

Preset: Custom

Custom Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Anti-Aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Animation Quality: High

High Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Visual FX: Ultra

Ultra Number of Objects: Ultra

Ultra Materials: Ultra

Ultra Volumetric Fog: High

High Postprocessing: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra Texture Anisotropy: 8

8 3D Model Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Density: High

High Hard Drive Speed: Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device.

Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device. Shader Cache: On

Best graphics settings for Atomic Heart with the GTX 1660 Ti for high framerate

Gamers might want a high-framerate experience in a fast-paced action title like Atomic Heart. By relying on upscaling technologies and further tuning the settings, it is completely achievable. The best settings are listed below:

Screen

Brightness: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Image Sharpening: 1

1 Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen FPS Cap: 300

300 Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Display Selection: 1

Quality

Preset: Custom

Custom Depth of Field: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Motion Blur: As per the user's preference.

As per the user's preference. Anti-Aliasing: High TAA

High TAA DLSS Super Resolution: Off

Off Nvidia Reflex: On

On FidelityFX Super Resolution: Balanced

Balanced Animation Quality: Ultra

Ultra Shadows: High

High Ambient Occlusion: High

High Visual FX: Ultra

Ultra Number of Objects: Ultra

Ultra Materials: Max

Max Volumetric Fog: High

High Postprocessing: High

High Textures: Ultra

Ultra Texture Anisotropy: 8

8 3D Model Quality: Ultra

Ultra Vegetation Density: Ultra

Ultra Hard Drive Speed: Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device.

Select SSD/HDD depending on your storage device. Shader Cache: On

Overall, the GTX 1660 Ti still stacks up pretty well, even four years after its release. The card packs some serious rasterization horsepower and can handle the latest AAA releases like Hogwarts Legacy and Atomic Heart without breaking a sweat. Gamers with the card need not worry about performance hiccups for quite a while.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

