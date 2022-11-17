Best Warzone 2 settings for GTX 1660 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features top-of-the-line graphics, the latest audio technology, and features that bring its Al Mazrah map to life. Warzone 2 marks the beginning of a new era for Activision's battle royale series of games.
While the FPS title might be visually appealing, it comes at the cost of frames per second. Most new GPUs handle the game exceptionally well, but a few last-gen GPUs fall behind.
The GTX 1660 Ti was a solid offering from Nvidia for 1080p gaming. It performed tremendously well in esports titles and delivered impressive performances in most triple-A titles. However, with time, as games have become more advanced, the GPU has started showing its age. In 2022, the card will run most titles but with some compromises.
This guide covers all the Warzone 2 settings to ensure the best possible performance on a GTX 1660 Ti while maintaining decent visual fidelity.
GTX 1660 Ti performs impressively well in Warzone 2
Warzone 2 demands much more of the user's system's resources. Not only does it use the GPU extensively, but it is also hard on the CPU. Hence, one needs to adjust the settings in such a way that it delivers the best performance without crippling other hardware's performance in the system. However, thanks to Warzone 2's ability to customize various settings, one can easily tweak them to derive the best results.
Here are the best Warzone 2 settings for the GTX 1660 Ti:
Display
- Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive
- Display Monitor: Select your monitor
- Display Adaptor: GTX 1660 Ti
- Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate
- Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable)
- Dynamic Resolution: Off
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync (Gameplay): Off
- V-Sync (Menus): Off
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200
- Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60
- Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: 50 (personal preference)
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off
- Focused Mode: Off
- High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off
Quality
Global Quality
- Quality Presets: Custom
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality
- Video Memory Scale: 85
Details & Textures
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Nearby Level of Detail: Low
- Distant Level of Detail: Low
- Clutter Draw Distance: Short
- Particle Quality: High
- Particle Quality Level: Medium
- Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On
- Shader Quality: Medium
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Max
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)
- Streaming Quality: Normal
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Low
- Water Caustics: Off
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: Medium
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Spot Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cache Spot Shadows: On
- Spot Cache: High
- Particle Lighting: Normal
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- Static Reflection Quality: Low
- Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On
- Depth of Field: Off
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0.00
View
- Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Wide
- Vehicle Field of View: Wide
- 1st Person Camera Movement: 50
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100
These are the most optimal settings in Warzone 2 for the GTX 1660 Ti. Players are recommended to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any performance issues.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.