Best Warzone 2 settings for GTX 1660 Ti

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 features top-of-the-line graphics, the latest audio technology, and features that bring its Al Mazrah map to life. Warzone 2 marks the beginning of a new era for Activision's battle royale series of games.

While the FPS title might be visually appealing, it comes at the cost of frames per second. Most new GPUs handle the game exceptionally well, but a few last-gen GPUs fall behind.

The GTX 1660 Ti was a solid offering from Nvidia for 1080p gaming. It performed tremendously well in esports titles and delivered impressive performances in most triple-A titles. However, with time, as games have become more advanced, the GPU has started showing its age. In 2022, the card will run most titles but with some compromises.

This guide covers all the Warzone 2 settings to ensure the best possible performance on a GTX 1660 Ti while maintaining decent visual fidelity.

GTX 1660 Ti performs impressively well in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 demands much more of the user's system's resources. Not only does it use the GPU extensively, but it is also hard on the CPU. Hence, one needs to adjust the settings in such a way that it delivers the best performance without crippling other hardware's performance in the system. However, thanks to Warzone 2's ability to customize various settings, one can easily tweak them to derive the best results.

Here are the best Warzone 2 settings for the GTX 1660 Ti:

Display

Display Mode: Fullscreen Exclusive

Fullscreen Exclusive Display Monitor: Select your monitor

Select your monitor Display Adaptor: GTX 1660 Ti

GTX 1660 Ti Screen Refresh Rate: Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate

Select your monitor's maximum refresh rate Display Resolution: Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable)

Select your monitor's maximum resolution (1080p is preferable) Dynamic Resolution: Off

Off Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic V-Sync (Gameplay): Off

Off V-Sync (Menus): Off

Off Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Framerate Limit: 200

200 Menu Custom Framerate Limit: 60

60 Out of Focus Custom Framerate Limit: 15

15 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: 50 (personal preference)

50 (personal preference) Constrain Mouse to Game Window: Off

Off Focused Mode: Off

Off High Dynamic Range (HDR): Off

Quality

Global Quality

Quality Presets: Custom

Custom Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas FidelityFX Cas Strength: 50

50 Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: High Quality

High Quality Video Memory Scale: 85

Details & Textures

Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Nearby Level of Detail: Low

Low Distant Level of Detail: Low

Low Clutter Draw Distance: Short

Short Particle Quality: High

High Particle Quality Level: Medium

Medium Bullet Impacts & Sprays: On

On Shader Quality: Medium

Medium Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Max

Max On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection)

Off (Turn this on if you have a decent internet connection) Streaming Quality: Normal

Normal Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Low

Low Water Caustics: Off

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: Medium

Medium Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Spot Shadow Quality: Medium

Medium Cache Spot Shadows: On

On Spot Cache: High

High Particle Lighting: Normal

Normal Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off Static Reflection Quality: Low

Low Weather Grid Volumes Quality: Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

On Depth of Field: Off

Off World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0.00

View

Field of View: 90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90)

90 – 120 (this is up to your personal preference, but it is recommended to set it above 90) ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Wide

Wide Vehicle Field of View: Wide

Wide 1st Person Camera Movement: 50

50 3rd Person Camera Movement: 100

These are the most optimal settings in Warzone 2 for the GTX 1660 Ti. Players are recommended to update their Nvidia drivers to the latest version to eliminate any performance issues.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1, along with the highly anticipated DMZ mode, are now live for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

