How to get Fuses in Dead Island 2

Fuses in Dead Island 2 are some of the many consumables players will encounter in the game. These are basically a special key of sorts as they can be used to activate fuse boxes, which in turn allow players to access areas with hidden loot stashes. While most would expect these fuses to appear as random loot in Dead Island 2, that isn't the case.

Moreover, the game doesn't do a great job of telling players where to find these fuses either. So how does one get these fuses in the game, and how do they use them?

Where to find fuses in Dead Island 2?

The only way to acquire fuses in Dead Island 2 is by purchasing them from a merchant in safe zones. These merchants become accessible after completing the Call the Cavalry main storyline. Carlos is one of the first merchants players will encounter in the game. He can be found at Emma's mansion in Bel Air.

Like him, there are other merchants in the game as well and are denoted by the dollar sign on the map. Each fuse costs $1,500, so players must ensure they're stocked with cash if they want to purchase them in bulk.

Given the way cash drops in the game, most players will be able to purchase two or three fuses in one go. However, players can buy more if they've been saving up money for a while.

However, these merchants also have a limited supply of fuses, and the number that each merchant sells at any given time varies. Once they run out of stock, all their wares reset after a cooldown period. So players will have a steady supply of these fuses as and when they need it. It's believed that the merchant stock resets every time players complete a quest in the game. Alternatively, saving and loading back to that very point forces the merchant to restock their wares in Dead Island 2

How to use a fuse in Dead Island 2

Using a fuse isn't complicated at all. After purchasing this item from a merchant, players must locate a fusebox and interact with it. Doing so will cause the player to access the box and place a fuse inside it. This will complete a circuit and open an area that was previously inaccessible.

These areas contain loot in the form of weapons and other crafting materials. The weapons, however, are particularly good and can come in handy while dealing with hoards of enemies. However, players need to exercise caution while entering these areas, as more often than not, there are zombies hidden in this room as well. Even if there are no zombies, players might also run into some hazards.

