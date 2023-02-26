Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG developed by Koei Tecmo, the makers of the fan-favorite title Nioh. Naturally, the game follows a similar theme. Based on a dark fantasy world, the title is about intense combat amidst an intriguing tale. Since fights form a major part of the gameplay, players must ensure that their framerates are stable and high. This will allow for smoother animations and a better overall experience.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-tier GPUs from Nvidia. They are the first generation RTX cards that made ray tracing a household name. Apart from its ray tracing capabilities, the RTX 2060 series GPUs came with DLSS, allowing higher framerates without the image quality taking a major hit. Both cards hold up pretty well in early 2023, albeit minor compromises are required to run the latest titles.

RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty surprisingly well

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty emphasizes combat, and players must be prepared to engage in intense battles. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a high and stable framerate to ensure a seamless gaming experience. Fortunately, the game runs well on the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super, at 1080p, without compromising the game's quality.

In this guide, players are recommended the ideal settings that strike the perfect balance between image quality and framerate. With these settings, players can enjoy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to the fullest visually and gameplay-wise. Having said that, here are the best graphics settings for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to use with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 2060

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode:

Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Near

Near Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 2060 Super

Graphics Settings

Screen brightness : As per the user's preference

: As per the user's preference HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Settings type: Custom

Custom Mode:

Maximum FPS: 60

60 Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 V-sync: Disabled

Disabled Rendering resolution: 100%

100% DLSS: Disabled

Disabled Texture Quality: High quality

High quality Shadow quality: High quality

High quality Shadow render distance: Far

Far Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows) : Enabled

: Enabled Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled

Disabled Subsurface scattering: Disabled

Disabled Model LOD: Standard

Standard Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality

Standard quality Motion blur: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Film grain: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Depth of field: As per the user's preference

As per the user's preference Lens flare: As per the user's preference

These settings will ensure an optimal experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with both the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. However, it should be noted that these settings have been tested using the game's demo version, and performance may vary when playing the final version.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

