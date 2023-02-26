Best Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is an action RPG developed by Koei Tecmo, the makers of the fan-favorite title Nioh. Naturally, the game follows a similar theme. Based on a dark fantasy world, the title is about intense combat amidst an intriguing tale. Since fights form a major part of the gameplay, players must ensure that their framerates are stable and high. This will allow for smoother animations and a better overall experience.
RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super are mid-tier GPUs from Nvidia. They are the first generation RTX cards that made ray tracing a household name. Apart from its ray tracing capabilities, the RTX 2060 series GPUs came with DLSS, allowing higher framerates without the image quality taking a major hit. Both cards hold up pretty well in early 2023, albeit minor compromises are required to run the latest titles.
RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty surprisingly well
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty emphasizes combat, and players must be prepared to engage in intense battles. Therefore, it is crucial to maintain a high and stable framerate to ensure a seamless gaming experience. Fortunately, the game runs well on the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super, at 1080p, without compromising the game's quality.
In this guide, players are recommended the ideal settings that strike the perfect balance between image quality and framerate. With these settings, players can enjoy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to the fullest visually and gameplay-wise. Having said that, here are the best graphics settings for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty to use with the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 2060
Graphics Settings
- Screen brightness: As per the user's preference
- HDR: As per the user's preference
- Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode:
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Screen resolution: 1920x1080
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Near
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled
- Subsurface scattering: Disabled
- Model LOD: Standard
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference
- Film grain: As per the user's preference
- Depth of field: As per the user's preference
- Lens flare: As per the user's preference
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty graphics settings for the RTX 2060 Super
Graphics Settings
- Screen brightness: As per the user's preference
- HDR: As per the user's preference
- Adjust HDR: As per the user's preference
- Settings type: Custom
- Mode:
- Maximum FPS: 60
- Display mode: Fullscreen
- Screen resolution: 1920x1080
- V-sync: Disabled
- Rendering resolution: 100%
- DLSS: Disabled
- Texture Quality: High quality
- Shadow quality: High quality
- Shadow render distance: Far
- Ambient occlusion (Renders high-quality shadows): Enabled
- Screen space reflection (Glare on/off): Disabled
- Subsurface scattering: Disabled
- Model LOD: Standard
- Volumetric fog resolution: High
- Volumetric cloud quality: Standard quality
- Motion blur: As per the user's preference
- Chromatic aberration: As per the user's preference
- Film grain: As per the user's preference
- Depth of field: As per the user's preference
- Lens flare: As per the user's preference
These settings will ensure an optimal experience in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with both the RTX 2060 and RTX 2060 Super. However, it should be noted that these settings have been tested using the game's demo version, and performance may vary when playing the final version.
Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.